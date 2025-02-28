The trains will run as special trains on special fares, the Western Railway said

The Western Railway on Friday said that it will run 11 pairs of special summer trains for Holi 2025 and upcoming festivals, an official statement said.

According to an official statement by Western Railway, the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer season,

"The Western Railway will run 11 pairs of Special Train on Special fare to various destinations," the statement said.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Khatipura Tri-Weekly Superfast Special [102 Trips].

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Khatipura Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday & Saturday, at 22.20 hrs and will reach Khatipura at 16.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from 03rd March to 30th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Khatipura - Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Khatipura every Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday, at 19.05 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 13.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 04th March to 01st July, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier & AC 3- Tier Class Coaches.

2. Train No. 09035/09036 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09035 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Wednesday at 11.00 hrs and reach Bikaner at 09.10 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 05th March to 25th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09036 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Bikaner every Thursday at 10.00 hrs and arrive Bandra Terminus at 11.40 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 06th March to 26th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Patan, Bhildi, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalor, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Merta Road, Nagaur and Nokha station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

3. Train No. 09129/ 09130 Bandra Terminus - Rewa Unreserved Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09129 Bandra Terminus - Rewa Weekly Special will depart from Bandra Terminus at 04.30 hrs, on every Thursday and will reach Rewa at 07.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 6th March to 26th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09130 Rewa - Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Rewa at 11.00 hrs every Friday and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 12.15 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 7th March to 27th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Valsad, Bhestan, Chalthan, Bardoli, Nandurbar, Amalner, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar and Satna station in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

4. Train No. 09025/09026 Valsad – Danapur Weekly Special [36 Trips]

Train No. 09025 Valsad – Danapur Special will depart from Valsad every Monday at 08.40 hrs and reach Danapur at 12.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 03rd March to 30th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09026 Danapur - Valsad Special will depart from Danapur every Tuesday, at 14.30 hrs and reach Valsad at 21.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 04th March to 01st July, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Bhestan, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Madan Mahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5. Train No. 09007/09008 Valsad – Khatipura Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09007 Valsad - Khatipura Special will depart from Valsad every Thursday at 13.50 hrs and reach Khatipura at 08.10 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 06th March to 26th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09008 Khatipura - Valsad Special will depart from Khatipura every Friday at 19.05 hrs and reach Valsad at 12:00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 07th March to 27th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Udhna, Vadodara, Ratlam, Mandsor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Kishangarh and Jaipur stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 – Tier, AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

6. Train No. 09045/09046 Udhna - Patna Superfast Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09045 Udhna- Patna Superfast Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 08.35 hrs and reach Patna at 10.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 07th March to 27th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09046 Patna – Udhna Superfast Special will depart from Patna every Saturday at 13.05 hrs and reach Udhna at 14.50 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 08th March to 28th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar and Ara station in both directions.

This train comprises First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

7. Train No. 09057/09058 Udhna – Mangaluru Bi-Weekly Special [70 Trips]

Train No. 09057 Udhna - Mangaluru Special will depart from Udhna every Wednesday and Sunday at 20.00 hrs and reach Mangaluru at 19.45 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 02nd March to 29th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09058 Mangaluru – Udhna Special will depart from Mangaluru every Thursday and Monday at 22.10 hrs and reach Udhna at 23.05 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 03rd March to 30th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt Valsad, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki & Surathkal station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

8. Train No. 09117/09118 Udhna – Subedarganj Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09117 Udhna – Subedarganj Weekly Special will depart from Udhna every Friday at 05.45 hrs and will reach Subedarganj at 08.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from 7th March to 27th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09118 Subedarganj – Udhna Weekly Special will depart from Subedarganj every Saturday at 19.25 hrs and will reach Udhna at 20.15 hrs the next day. This train will run from 8th March to 28th June 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Vadodara, Dahod, Ratlam, Ujjain, Maksi, Shajapur, Pachor Road, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Badarwas, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri and Fatehpur stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper Class & General Second Class coaches.

9. Train No. 09411/09412 Ahmedabad – Gwalior Weekly Superfast Special [36 Trips]

Train No. 09411 Ahmedabad - Gwalior Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Saturday, at 20:25 hrs and reach Gwalior at 13:00 hrs the next day. This train will run from 01st March to 28th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09412 Gwalior -Ahmedabad Superfast Special will depart from Gwalior every Sunday, at 16:30 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 09:05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 02nd March to 29th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Guna and Shivpuri station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

10. Train No. 09575/09576 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Weekly Special [36 Trips]

Train No. 09575 Rajkot – Mahbubnagar Special will depart from Rajkot every Monday at 13.45 hrs, and reach Mahbubnagar at 20.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 03rd March to 30th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09576 Mahbubnagar - Rajkot special will depart from Mahbubnagar every Tuesday at 22.10 hrs, and reach Rajkot at 05.00 hrs, on Thursday. This train will run from 04th March to 01st July, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Wankaner, Surendranagar, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Udhna, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat, Purna, Hazur Sahib Nanded, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizamabad, Kamareddi, Medchal, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar and Jadcherla stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 – Tier, AC 3 – Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

11. Train No. 09324/09323 Indore – Pune Weekly Special [34 Trips]

Train No. 09324 Indore – Pune Special will depart from Indore every Wednesday at 11.15 hrs and reach Pune at 03.10 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 05th March to 25th June, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09323 Pune – Indore Special will depart from Pune every Thursday at 05.10 hrs and reach Indore at 23.55 hrs, the same day. This train will run from 06th March to 26th June, 2025.

Enroute this train will halt at Dewas, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Godhra, Vadodara, Udhna, Valsad, Vapi, Vasai Road, Bhiwandi Road, Kalyan and Lonavla station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2 Tier, AC 3- Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second-Class Coaches.

"The booking for Train No. 09411 is open. Booking for Train Nos. 09001, 09025, 09057 & 09575 will open from 01st March, 2025 while for Train Nos. 09035 & 09324 will open from 02nd March, 2025 & for Train Nos. 09007, 09045 & 09117 will open from 04th March, 2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website," the Western Railway said.