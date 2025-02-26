Breaking News
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Ex-bank official under scanner for siphoning off ‘nine-digit amount’
Mumbai PoP idol ban: ‘It is a myth that clay idols can’t be big’
Mumbai: Clean-up marshals collect Rs 4.54 crore in fines since April
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 conducts trials on line that goes under Mithi River
Mumbai: Three arrested for selling obscene videos hacked from CCTVs in Prayagraj
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > WRs ticket checking drive cracks down on unauthorised travel in Mumbai AC local trains collects Rs 172 cr in penalties

WR’s ticket checking drive cracks down on unauthorised travel in Mumbai AC local trains, collects Rs 1.72 cr in penalties

Updated on: 26 February,2025 02:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

According to a statement issued by Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the Mumbai suburban section operates 109 AC local services daily, carrying approximately 1.26 lakh passengers

WR’s ticket checking drive cracks down on unauthorised travel in Mumbai AC local trains, collects Rs 1.72 cr in penalties

File Photo

Listen to this article
WR’s ticket checking drive cracks down on unauthorised travel in Mumbai AC local trains, collects Rs 1.72 cr in penalties
x
00:00

Western Railway's Mumbai suburban network has intensified its ticket-checking campaign to curb unauthorized travel in Mumbai AC local trains, resulting in a significant increase in penalties collected from violators.


According to a statement issued by Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, the Mumbai suburban section operates 109 AC local services daily, carrying approximately 1.26 lakh passengers. In the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (up to January 2025), ticket-checking teams of the Mumbai Division detected over 51,600 cases of irregular travel, recovering Rs 1.72 crore in penalties.


The crackdown has shown a notable rise in enforcement actions. In January 2025 alone, Western Railway collected Rs 20.97 lakh in fines from 6,258 cases of unauthorized travel—reflecting a 31 per cent increase in fines and a 32 per cent rise in detected cases compared to January 2024, when Rs 16.07 lakh was collected from 4,743 offenders.


To further enhance the travel experience of bonafide passengers and prevent ticketless travel, Western Railway has implemented several key initiatives, including, a dedicated AC Task Force to monitor irregular travel in suburban trains, a Special Monitoring Team to oversee ticket-checking operations and frequent special drives to curb unauthorized travel.

Additionally, commuters can report complaints regarding AC local trains 24x7 via Helpline No. 139 or WhatsApp at 9004497364, ensuring swift action from railway authorities. Ticket-checking performance is also monitored on a daily basis.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

AC Local Train mumbai trains mumbai local train western railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK