Updated on: 20 February,2025 02:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Western Railway now offers passengers the facility to book unreserved tickets up to three days in advance for journeys exceeding 200 km on non-suburban routes. This initiative aims to reduce queues at ticket counters and ease travel, especially during peak seasons.

In a significant move to enhance passenger convenience, Western Railway has introduced the facility for travellers to book unreserved tickets up to three days in advance (excluding the day of travel) for journeys exceeding 200 kilometres on non-suburban sections.


This initiative aims to streamline the ticketing process and reduce congestion at booking counters, particularly during peak travel seasons.


According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, this provision is available at all Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters.


It is designed to alleviate long queues at ticket windows and provide a smoother travel experience for passengers, especially during busy periods such as Holi, Diwali, summer and winter vacations, Christmas, and other major holidays.

Western Railway has noted that many passengers remain unaware of this facility, and efforts are being made to increase awareness and encourage more travellers to utilise it.

Shri Vineet emphasised that this initiative will be particularly beneficial for those undertaking long-distance journeys, as it allows them to plan their travel in advance and avoid last-minute inconveniences at booking counters.

By introducing this system, Western Railway aims to improve passenger experience, especially during times of high demand when ticket counters are often overcrowded.

The railway authorities urge passengers to make use of this advance booking option to ensure a stress-free and comfortable journey.

Travellers are encouraged to take full advantage of this facility by planning their trips in advance and securing their tickets early.

Western Railway remains committed to providing enhanced travel services and improving the overall efficiency of railway ticketing operations.

