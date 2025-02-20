A point failure at Borivali station on Thursday morning caused delays on Western Railway, leading to train cancellations and commuter frustration. The issue was resolved within an hour, railway officials confirmed.

File Pic

Trains on the Western Railway were delayed during rush hour on Thursday morning due to a point failure at Borivali.

The disruption affected several commuters, with one of them, Nishant Mehta, expressing his frustration. "The 8:30 am train from Borivali to Churchgate, scheduled to depart from Platform 1, was cancelled. Since the train was cancelled, I will be late for work. There should be a replacement train in case of technical failures," he said.

Railway officials confirmed that the issue was resolved within an hour and services were restored promptly. They also assured that the disruption did not have a prolonged impact on the schedule.

