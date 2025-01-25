Mumbai local train update: Weekend rush at Bandra, Masjid Bunder stations due to bridge work

As for the Carnac bridge at Masjid Bunder on the Central Railway route, work will be completed in five phased blocks that will go on till February 3 to launch the open web girders

Major railway stations on Western Railway witnessed crowding on Saturday morning due to delays and cancellations of local train services owing to the ongoing work on the Carnac Bunder road over bridge (ROB) above railway lines and the reconstruction of the Bandra-Mahim railway bridge over Mithi river. As many as 270 WR trains were cancelled and another 150 were partially cancelled. A few Central Railways services had been cancelled on Friday night.

Work started on both bridges on Friday midnight and are set to continue on Saturday night as well on both lines at Bandra and Masjid Bunder. By the end of the weekend, the first phase is expected to be completed in both projects.

On Saturday morning, Western Railway trains were running 15-20 minutes late due to a major block undertaken during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday for the reconstruction of the south abutment of Bridge No. 20 between Mahim and Bandra stations. Up and Down slow line trains had been temporarily diverted to the fast lines until the completion of the block.

The rail bridge at Bandra was Indian Railways’ last remaining bridge on screw pile foundation and its work has now entered the next phase. It will continue through the months of April and will be completed before the monsoon sets in this year.

As for the Carnac bridge at Masjid Bunder on the Central Railway route, work will be completed in five phased blocks that will go on till February 3 to launch the open web girders.