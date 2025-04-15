Manisha Koirala celebrates and wishes her fans on Nepali New Year

Actor Manisha Koirala extended heartfelt greetings to her fans on the Nepali New Year 2082

Picture Courtesy/Manisha Koirala's Instagram account

Actor Manisha Koirala extended heartfelt greetings to her fans on the Nepali New Year 2082.

On Monday, Manisha posted pictures of her Nepali New Year celebration on Instagram and wrote, "Wishing everyone a joyful and prosperous Nepali New Year 2082! May this new year bring peace, purpose, and possibilities into all our lives. Happy Naya Barsha!"

Manisha can be seen posing with her family and friends for pictures in the shared album.

She looks stunning in a yellow saree with minimal makeup and a normal hairbun.

Manisha often treats her fans with her personal and professional updates on social media.

Recently, she shared pictures of her fan club, where her fans converted her photos with her parents, Prakash and Sushma Koirala, into Ghibli Studio Art.

These pictures, taken during her cancer treatment, show her parents taking care of the veteran actor.

"Look at each picture. You'll know what I mean and something will be left in your heart. @m_koirala ma'am is so lucky and strong girl for me. The pictures are so perfect it doesn't need a caption. The picture is a little wrong, but I'm posting it because it's so beautiful and I love it," they captioned.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manisha made a comeback with the web series Heeramandi.

