Dismantling old track; (right) space being cleared for the new line

The essential land acquisition of private property in Borivli has been completed, paving the way for the construction of a new rail corridor within city limits between Kandivli and Borivli. Work has now begun alongside the operational tracks, with completion targeted for March 2025.

This project is set to provide significant relief on the Western Railway suburban line, which has long awaited a dedicated corridor from Bandra Terminus to Borivli.

“Private land of area 424.5 sqm has been acquired at Borivli after lifting court stay. Alternative allotment to 12 project-affected parties has been handed over and dismantling of the infringing building and structures is in progress,” a senior rail official said.

Cables being excavated for laying the sixth line in Kandivli; (right) Bridge No. 61 that will be upgraded in Kandivli

“The elevated booking office on the east side of Kandivli station has been completed and is ready to open to the public. Meanwhile, work is underway to strengthen and replace the old steel girders of a major bridge (No. 61) with a pre-stressed concrete slab (PSC). Night blocks during shutdown periods are being used for earthwork and bridge construction in the Kandivli yard. Additionally, the relocation of hundreds of overhead masts and portals is ongoing, along with the shifting of numerous signalling, telecom, power, and traction distribution cables,” he added.

The Western Railway is building a fifth and sixth line between Bandra Terminus and Borivli. This will be the mail/express train national corridor, segregated from the Mumbai suburban corridor. At present, the fifth line is in place which is used as a bidirectional line. The sixth line is being built now. As of today, work on the sixth line has been completed in phases, first on a 9-km stretch of Bandra Terminus to Goregaon completed in November 2023 and then on a 4.5 km stretch between Goregaon to Kandivli this year in October. The final stretch till Borivli is expected to be completed by March 2025.

How it will help commuters

The new corridor will help in operations of trains from Jogeshwari Terminus and free up space on suburban fast lines till Bandra. The final 3.21 km stretch between Kandivli and Borivli will complete the 5th and 6th line corridor from Bandra Terminus to Borivli. Once complete, it will add more rail lines in the busy Mumbai suburban section. Once the new corridor is ready, all mail express trains leaving the city and coming from (to) Bandra Terminus or the proposed Jogeshwari Terminus will be exclusively using this corridor, freeing up space on the fast local line corridor, the paths for which can be used by additional services.

“The project on its completion will greatly benefit the passengers. It will provide a huge respite to Mumbaikars with the addition of train services in future. The project will enhance the line capacity of Mumbai suburban section and will help ease the congestion, improve punctuality and help to add more train services,” an official said.

Critical work on the stretch

Four-hour work window: The earthwork is being done in a sandwiched location between working suburban lines in the west and Kandivli yard lines in the east with no direct entry to the site. There is only a single entry through when the level crossing gate is open at night after taking safety precautions and work is done during the shutdown period of four hours of night shadow block.

Bridge upgrade: The existing major bridge number 61 will be upgraded with pre-stressed concrete slabs between Kandivli and Borivli. Work is in progress.

Boundary wall demolition: The boundary wall of the Kandivli car shed needs to be dismantled after taking a block on the 5th line and the whole debris to be removed by a muck special train.

4.5KM

Length of the sixth line stretch between Goregaon to Kandivli