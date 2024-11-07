On hearing 10-year-old girl’s screams, kids chased the accused through alleys till the time he pulled out a knife; cops later arrest him

The children who chased the drug addict chain snatcher. Pic/Shirish Vaktania; The 10-year-old girl spotted in CCTV footage walking past the boys in the background on her way to the shop; (centre and right) seconds later, the chain-snatcher (identified by the children) is seen following the girl

A bunch of brave children from Kandivli did something most adults would hesitate to do: they took on a chain-snatcher who attempted to rob a 10-year-old girl of her gold pendant on Tuesday afternoon. Armed with sticks, they chased him for some distance but ultimately had to retreat after the robber flashed a knife. The 10-year-old victim lives in Kandivli with her family and sister.

Her father, a vegetable vendor, told mid-day that she had gone out to purchase washing soap when the accused tried to snatch the pendant from her neck.

The pendant’s string didn’t break on the first pull, as it was strong. The girl began screaming in pain, which alerted children playing nearby. They rushed to her aid, but upon seeing the knife in the accused’s hand, they quickly pulled back. Despite this, the boys didn’t lose courage and continued to pursue the robber. However, when he brandished the knife again, they were forced to stop.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 3.30 pm. One of the children told mid-day, “We were playing a game of lock-and-key in the area. Suddenly, the accused appeared and snatched the gold pendant from the girl. We immediately started running after him, shouting for help and yelling ‘chor... chor...’ (thief, thief).”

Shivam Gupta was the first to chase him, with the other children close behind, continuing to shout “chor... chor...” as they ran. At one point, the accused pulled out a knife, threatening to harm anyone who came closer.

Another child added, “We were playing with a wooden stick in hand. We stopped when he threatened us with the knife, but after a few seconds, he started running again. We chased him through three alleys of the chawl, but he disappeared after the third one.”

A local resident shared with mid-day, “This is the third time the same man has committed a crime in this area. We recognised him by a tattoo on his hand. He is a known drug addict and alcoholic. Unfortunately, he managed to escape with the girl’s gold pendant.”

As more people gathered upon hearing the commotion, no one dared approach the thief, intimidated by the weapon he held. Amid the chaos, the accused quickly fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s mother’s complaint, an FIR was registered under various sections of the BNS.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite, Senior Police Inspector D Ganore, Police Inspector Haresh Gavli, and API Sohan Kadam, along with HC Shrikant Tavde, Rajesh Gaonkar, Sanjay Kesarkar, and Dada Godke, an investigation was launched. Upon reaching the scene, they reviewed CCTV footage from the nearby area, which clearly captured the accused. In one video, the suspect was immediately identified as a habitual offender with similar cases against him at the Kandivli police station.

The accused, identified as Nitish Walmiki, 30, a resident of Chawl No 207, Ekta Nagar, Kandivli West, is a serial chain-snatcher with two prior cases of snatching registered against him. The stolen pendant, valued at approximately Rs 8,000, has been seized by the police. The accused was arrested, presented in court, and has been remanded into police custody until today (Friday), the officer added.

