The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district in connection with six chain-snatching incidents onboard suburban trains, an official said on Saturday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the GRP was probing a complaint of a woman who lost a gold chain while boarding a local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on August 2 and found that several such cases were reported in Kurla and other places in Mumbai, an official said.

A police team tracked down the movements of the suspects by relying on various inputs, including CCTVs, GRP crime branch senior inspector Arshuddin Sheikh said.

While examining CCTV footage from Thane, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and other stations, the team zeroed in on the accused, Roshni More, and arrested her from the Diwa area, he said.

The police have recovered stolen jewellery worth Rs 2.34 lakh from the accused, who allegedly targeted women travelling in local trains, the official said, adding that More was involved in six cases of chain snatching.

TC attacked onboard Mumbai AC local train after being fined

A passenger onboard a Mumbai AC local train on Western Railway attacked a ticket checker in the moving train after he was fined for travelling in the first class compartment, the officials said.

The passenger even tore off his shirt allegedly leading to the loss of ticket fine cash collected, an official said.

Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh told Mid-Day that he discovered three passengers traveling with first-class tickets in the Mumbai AC local train on Saturday.

“They had first class passes which are not allowed onboard the AC local train. After we charged them, one of them Aniket Bhosale started arguing and started assaulting. When the train reached Borivali, I asked Bhosale to disembark, but he refused and physically assaulted me, tearing my uniform and in the melee, I lost Rs 1,500 collected as fine from other passengers,” Singh said.

“The train was delayed and detained at Borivali after which we called the RPF and railway police, who were able to de-train them at Nalasopara. Later, as we were about to file a case, Bhosale admitted his wrongdoing, paid up the lost amount and submitted a written apology to the authorities and said that a case would impact his job prospects. We decided to let Bhosale go with a warning after receiving a written apology from him" he added.

(with PTI inputs)