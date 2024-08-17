Teams of police administration, dog squad and civil defence team carried out search operation following the threat

Visitors and staff members were evacuated from malls in Gurugram on Saturday after district administration received a bomb threat via an email, the officials said, reported the ANI.

According to the news agency, beginning around 10 am in Saturday, teams of police administration, dog squad and civil defence team carried out search operation, Mohit Sharma, Chief Civil Defence Team, Gurugram said.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police also conducted a security mock drill at the DLF Mall of India in Noida.

DCP Noida Ram Badan Singh said, "A security mock drill was conducted in DLF mall. These kinds of drills are conducted to conduct checks in large areas to make sure that no one is in danger. Fire services, dog squad, and police teams participated in the drill," as per the ANI.

Earlier, in an similar incident, on August 9, an unidentified man allegedly made a call to the Government Railway Police control room, claiming that RDX had been planted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), police said.

Following the call, police conducted searches at all CSMT stations but nothing was found.

In a statement, Government Railway Police (GRP), in Mumbai had said, "An unidentified person made a call claiming that RDX was being placed at CSMT. As soon as the call was received, the GRP police informed the local police and bomb squad. A search was conducted at all CSMT stations, but nothing was found," police said.

"The officer mentioned that when an attempt was made to trace the caller's location, it showed up near CSMT. Shortly after, the individual switched off the mobile phone. The number used to make the call was traced to locations in both Mumbai and Bihar," police said.

Meanwhile, earlier, in June, various institutions across Mumbai, including the headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prominent hospitals and a college, have received bomb threat emails, following which searches were carried out although nothing suspicious was found in them.

A police official had told PTI that the bomb threat emails were received on Monday and Tuesday from a single mail ID.

"The emails received on Tuesday were similar to those received on Monday, which said that there was a bomb threat to prominent private, state and civic-run hospitals and colleges across the city," he told PTI.

(with ANI and PTI inputs)