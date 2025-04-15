BTS' Jin drops his second solo album, ‘Echo’ on May 16, promising emotion-packed storytelling and vocal depth—ARMY is beyond excited for his return

In Pic: BTS Jin

It’s happening! Get ready to groove, ARMY—BTS’ Jin is all set to release his second solo album titled Echo. The K-pop star is bringing his new solo just six months after his solo debut, Happy. A press note mentioned that Jin’s new solo would offer his perspective on universal life experiences.

A press statement read, “Aiming to connect on a deeper level with fans through music, Echo offers Jin’s perspective on universal life experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and sincerity,” reports Variety.

It further mentioned, “Built on dynamic band sounds, the album showcases his versatile vocals across a spectrum of moods and styles. It reflects a deeper layer of vocal maturity and personal storytelling that underscores Jin’s evolving artistry.”

As soon as this news came out ARMY started reacting to share their excitment. One wrote, “So damn readyyyyy”. “I'm so happy,” another fan shared. A third fan wrote, “OMGGG I AM SO EXCITED”. Meanwhile, one comment reads, “This was totally unexpected! At least for me! I am so happy! We have a great opportunity to finally get the #1 on Billboard 200 for a BTS member!”

More about BTS Jin

Echo will release worldwide on all major streaming platforms on May 16, with additional album details expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Jin, born Kim Seok-jin, first rose to global prominence as a member of BTS, the Grammy-nominated South Korean group that has redefined the boundaries of pop music since their 2013 debut.

His previous solo works, including Awake, Epiphany, and Moon, have showcased his distinct vocal colour and emotional range. In 2022, he collaborated with Coldplay on The Astronaut. The announcement of Echo comes during an active period for the performer, who represented South Korea as a torchbearer in last year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay before releasing his debut solo album, Happy.

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet-and-greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed his new album Happy and even performed the song Running Wild, which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

