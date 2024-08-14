Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case: Payment trail leads to ex-GRP commissioner

Businessman Arshad Khan still untraceable as investigation deepens into EGO Media’s role

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch has, for the first time, revealed that a substantial payment was made to one Arshad Khan to secure the contract for a 120 ft x 140 ft hoarding in Ghatkopar, which collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people and injuring more than 80. According to the SIT, the payment was made by the director of EGO Media, following instructions allegedly given by former GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid. This information has been included in the charge sheet.

In a recent response to the sessions court, while opposing Arshad Khan’s anticipatory bail application, the crime branch claimed that Khan received more than R1 crore from EGO Media. They have uncovered transaction details showing that Rs 84 lakh were transferred to 18 different accounts, which was later withdrawn by Khan, who is currently untraceable. The court’s decision on his anticipatory bail application is still pending.



According to the 3,299-page charge sheet submitted to the court last month, the prime accused, Bhavesh Bhinde, informed investigators that co-accused and former EGO Media director Jhanavi Marathe told him she had paid a large sum of money to Arshad Khan, following instructions allegedly given by former GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid. “Our investigation in that direction is underway,” the charge sheet reads.

Khalid’s statement was also recorded by the SIT; however, it does not address or mention any questions regarding the payment. In his statement, Khalid explained the events that transpired during his tenure and shifted the blame to his predecessor, Ravindra Shisve. Khalid claimed that Shisve approved a 200-square-foot hoarding, but the size of the hoarding was increased after Khalid was transferred. He further alleged that the construction took place during Shisve’s tenure, during which no action was taken against the illegal hoarding despite several complaints.