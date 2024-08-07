Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Crime Branch SIT seeks custodial interrogation of ex-top cop's 'aide'

Updated on: 07 August,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Govandi businessman received about Rs 46 lakh from Ego Media, withdrew funds deposited by firm

Govandi businessman received about Rs 46 lakh from Ego Media, withdrew funds deposited by firm

The remains of the hoarding that collapsed onto a petrol pump in Ghatkopar East a month after the catastrophe. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Days after filing the charge sheet in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Mumbai Crime Branch wants custodial interrogation of Govandi businessman Arshad Khan, allegedly a close associate of suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid whose role is being probed by the SIT. Khan, said to be untraceable, moved an anticipatory bail application before the sessions court via his lawyer Ranjit Patil. The SIT has opposed the plea in the session court, arguing the need for his custodial interrogation.


Former Government Railway Police commissioner Quaiser Khalid
The Crime Branch has said that they want custodial interrogation of Khan due to financial transactions between him and the main accused, Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the company responsible for the hoarding collapse. According to sources, the police have gathered testimonies from several Govandi locals, indicating that funds deposited in their accounts by Ego Media were subsequently withdrawn by Khan. The investigation reveals that Khan received approximately Rs 46 lakh from Ego Media.


The charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch last month contains Khan’s statement where he claimed the payment was for electrical materials and branded goods supplied to the company. As per the records Khan and Khalid are known to each other. Khalid was suspended last month due to gross irregularities in the approval of the hoarding.

The tragedy

On May 13, a massive hoarding, measuring 120x140 feet, collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar East due to powerful winds, resulting in 17 deaths. Four individuals—Bhinde, Janhavi Marathe, Sagar Patil and Manoj Sanghu—have been arrested in connection with the incident. The Crime Branch is investigating BMC and GRP officials who have been passing the buck.

