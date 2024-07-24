Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Chats expose BMC inspector’s collusion with Bhavesh Bhinde

WhatsApp chats show alleged bribery and manipulation behind Ghatkopar hoarding collapse that killed 17 on May 13 this year

Bhavesh Bhinde in Mumbai police’s custody. File pic/PTI

The Ghatkopar hoarding charge sheet, filed against four arrested individuals, and the case against the BMC licence inspector, GRP and other officials remain open, despite substantial evidence suggesting that his actions extend beyond administrative lapses to criminal collusion with EGO Media. Crucial chats between BMC licence inspector Sunil Dalvi and prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde demonstrate their continuous contact. Dalvi frequently asked Bhinde to submit documents due to significant pressure over the large hoarding size. “You have a golden hen laying golden eggs; either take the hen or the eggs.”

The Crime Branch has recorded Dalvi’s statement as part of the charge sheet. Dalvi revealed that he issued a notice to GRP for allowing EGO Media’s hoarding without BMC’s permission. However, this notice was withdrawn after GRP submitted legal opinions from a retired Bombay High Court judge and APS Law Firm, whose lawyers have assisted GRP in court regarding hoarding matters. The charge sheet also includes several chats between Dalvi and EGO Media director Bhavesh Bhinde. Notably, Dalvi’s statement lacks any questions or comments about the explosive chats that reveal clear collusion between him and Bhinde.

According to the chats, Bhinde and Dalvi discussed the Ghatkopar hoarding. Dalvi requested the documents for the hoarding, citing significant pressure from senior officials due to its large size and noting that the matter was being reviewed by the municipal commissioner. On June 22, 2022, prior to the increase in size to 120x140 of the fourth hoarding that later collapsed, Dalvi and Bhinde discussed the other three hoardings, each measuring 80x80. In one chat, Dalvi asked for papers, and on July 2, 2022, he mentioned, “Just now received a reminder call to submit papers early; please try and understand my position. He (unclear who) expects them tomorrow. Is it possible?”

Responding to that, Bhinde said, “Will let you know by Monday.” After continuous chats between them, on July 6, 2022, Bhinde told Dalvi, “Sir, stuck in GRP... CP Sahab wants to meet me... take time... will meet you Friday at 10 am at your office, please.” In response, Dalvi said, “I have no option. You’ve got the hen laying golden eggs. It’s up to you—either take the egg or the hen.” Bhinde replied, “Sir, try to understand I am not doing this deliberately... because of piling and the increased rate of lokhand, our planning got upset... that’s all. Sorry, sir.” Responding to this, Dalvi said, “No problem, dear, we will remain friends forever.”

Another crucial chat between Bhinde and Dalvi in January 2023 appears related to the hoarding that collapsed on May 13, killing 17 people. Dalvi asks Bhinde to arrange and submit the documents to the Zonal DMC ward. Bhinde replies that he will need more time and asks Dalvi to manage in the meantime. Another revealing chat between the duo involves details of monetary transactions shared on WhatsApp. The Crime Branch claimed that Dalvi helped Bhinde secure a loan of R40 lakh from his credit society. In one chat, Dalvi shared transaction details of R24 lakh, and Bhinde thanked him. However, it is unclear if the amount was repaid to Dalvi; officials said they are investigating this matter.

In February 2023, Dalvi sent another message to Bhinde saying, “The only thing is that it was expected to be 80x80, but it seems huge. Hence, there is an inquiry from higher authority due to which I suggest precautionary measures.” Bhinde responded, “We already took permission from GRP for the big size... and I have to pay rent as per the size... And we discussed in the last meeting that we are coming with big size...” Dalvi responds, “But slowly and steadily.”

After that, there are chats between Dalvi and Bhinde about the legal opinion from the BMC. “I am going personally to the legal department on Monday and get it done by afternoon.” Bhinde says, “Okay sir. Trying my level best. Expected by tomorrow afternoon. Please don’t worry.” Dalvi acknowledges Bhinde’s message.

On March 14, 2023, Dalvi tells Bhinde, “Not yet. I am in touch with the concerned legal officer. Please try to understand that the matter is upheld by MC sir; hence, it will take one more day. I am damn sure about the decision. Don’t worry.” On March 31, Dalvi tells Bhinde, “Fixed meeting with higher authorities of the legal department today afternoon. No need to worry. Will get a positive result by hook or by crook.”

On April 6, Bhinde asked for an update from Dalvi, to which he replied, “No need to worry. Work in progress. Due to heavy pressure, the higher authority matter is kept for the advice of counsel. No municipal officer dares to take an early decision at this level. We are managing to get the matter linked with SLP, and the final outcome of SLP takes time. Officers are with us.”

Dalvi, in his statement to the Crime Branch, clarified that he had sent a notice to GRP regarding the hoarding on state government land, but the notice was withdrawn after GRP submitted a legal opinion. He also explained that he received a complaint from a Ghatkopar corporator claiming that the hoarding was dangerous and could endanger people’s lives. Dalvi stated that he forwarded this complaint to GRP on April 20, 2023, informing them that the land in question belonged to the state government and that the railway police had no jurisdiction. GRP was asked to provide details or face action. However, Dalvi was transferred to K West Ward in Andheri on April 23, 2023.