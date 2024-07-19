Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: HC asks police to respond to ad firm director's plea for quashing FIR

The plea filed by Bhide sought that the FIR registered against him be quashed claiming that the hoarding collapse, which killed 17 persons, was an "act of God" and he is released on interim bail pending hearing of the plea. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder

The Bombay High Court directed the police on Friday to file a detailed affidavit in response to the petition of advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, reported PTI.

The plea filed by Bhide sought that the FIR registered against him be quashed claiming that the hoarding collapse, which killed 17 persons, was an "act of God" and he is released on interim bail pending hearing of the plea. He has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha said the plea also raises the contention of illegal arrest as the mandatory notice under section 41A of the CrPC was not issued to the accused first.

As per the PTI report, the bench said the police will have to clarify their stand since several judgments say that illegal detention necessitates immediate release.

A detailed affidavit will be filed, said Public Prosecutor Hiten Venegaonka.

Further hearing has been posted by the court to July 26.

Bhinde is the director of Ego Media Private Limited which owned the giant hoarding in Ghatkopar area that collapsed on May 13 killing 17 people and injuring over 70.

Bhinde, presently in judicial custody, sought to be released on bail pending hearing of his plea.

Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin issued on May 12, Bhinde claimed that the collapse was an "act of God."

"The IMD bulletin failed to predict the severe dust storms with gusty winds that hit Mumbai on the fateful day. On account of the aforesaid, the said hoarding collapsed and not due to improper, faulty construction of the same as wrongly, falsely alleged in the said FIR," his plea said.

It further claimed that the "unexpected and unprecedented wind speeds of up to 96 kmph" caused the hoarding to collapse, an event for which neither he nor Ego Media Pvt Ltd could be held accountable.

The petition added that on the day of the collapse, several other similar incidents happened in the city due to which buildings were damaged and hundreds of trees fell down, "resulting in several casualties."

Bhinde's petition also referred to the collapse of a multi-storey parking lot in Wadala, in which three people were injured.

As per his plea, the hoarding was legally erected with all requisite permissions.

It claimed that the case was registered due to political pressure following the collapse and the same is "baseless, untenable, and not maintainable under the law."

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has no jurisdiction over the land on which the hoarding stood and the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was incorrectly applied, it added.

"The construction and placement of the hoarding was authorised by Government Railway Police (GRP) and accompanied by necessary 'No Objection Certificates' (NOCs). Considering that the hoarding was on the Railways land, no permission was required from the BMC," the petition said.

His plea claimed that on November 22, 2022, the commissioner of police, Railways, granted the rights for the construction/erection of hoarding, to Ego Media.