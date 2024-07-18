Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

The site of Gonda train crash/ PTI

Mid-Day Top News of this hour: Warning of Ghatkopar hoarding collapse ignored; Nifty, Sensex decline after record high and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Nifty, Sensex decline amid weak global cues

Equity benchmark indices set new record highs in early trade on Friday but struggled to maintain the gains and were later trading down, reflecting negative global market trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex touched a new all-time high of 81,587.76 in the first trading but failed to maintain its winning momentum, falling 166.93 points to 81,176.53. The NSE Nifty also fell 73.1 points to 24,727.75 after reaching a new record high of 24,854.80 during the opening bell.

Blast suspected as express Chandigarh-Dibrugarh derails; killing 2, injuring 34

Two passengers were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, as news of the derailment came in. Read more.

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: 7 warnings that were ignored

Ravindra Shisve, the railway commissioner of police, and his predecessor, Quaiser Khalid, are blaming each other for granting permission for the 120x140-foot illegal hoarding that collapsed on May 13, killing 17. Their accusatory statements to the Crime Branch are part of the 3,299-page charge sheet submitted to the court earlier this month. mid-day has examined documents to ascertain whether Khalid had allowed the hoarding and how Shisve allegedly failed to prevent its construction and removal. Read more.

Have you heard? Janhvi, Ishaan to reunite

Six years after their big Bollywood debut Dhadak (2018), Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are set to reunite for a film, which is also being produced by Karan Johar. This time around, Neeraj Ghaywan will direct Janhvi and Ishaan in an emotional human drama that will present both the actors in a new light. Read more.

Suryakumar Yadav to lead in T20Is, Rohit-Kohli available for ODI series vs SL

Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday named captain of the Indian T20 team for this month’s three-match series against Sri Lanka, while ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made themselves available for the 50-over rubber against the same team next month. Read more.