Blast suspected as express Chandigarh-Dibrugarh derails; killing 2, injuring 34

Passengers and locals near the derailed coaches of the express train. Pic/PTI

Two passengers were killed and 34 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations, about 150 km from the state capital, as news of the derailment came in.

The loco pilot heard sound of a blast before the derailment, an official told reporters. But he did not elaborate. There was confusion initially over the death toll.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak told PTI that four people were killed, with district magistrate Neha Sharma too giving out the same number to the media. “Prima facie, when teams reached the spot people were laying scattered there in bad shape due to which confusion prevailed,” she said.

