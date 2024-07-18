Breaking News
Exclusive | Mumbai: More trees might be saved at Malabar Hill
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Main accused claims arrest is illegal, cites weather data
Mumbai Metro 3 “opens on July 24”, and cancelled soon
Mumbai: Dadar East monorail station renamed Vitthal Mandir
Mumbai rains: Catchment areas see little rainfall in past 2 days, water stock at 37 per cent
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Coaches of Chandigarh Dibrugarh express derail in UPs Gonda

Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derail in UP's Gonda

Updated on: 18 July,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Four coaches of the AC compartment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express had derailed a few kilometres shy of the Jhilani railway station. 

Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derail in UP's Gonda

Passengers on the site of derailment/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derail in UP's Gonda
x
00:00

On Thursday, at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. According to media reports, the incident took place in Pikaura located between Gonda and Jhilani in the state. The district administration has yet to confirm whether there are any casualties.


The reports further stated a rescue team had been sent to the site to undertake relief operations. Visuals from the scene showed passengers alighting from the train as they retrieved whatever goods they could. Several are seen huddled around the derailed coach and some were seated on the sleepers along the route with their luggage. 



Four coaches of the AC compartment had derailed a few kilometres shy of the Jhilani railway station. 

This is breaking news, more details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news uttar pradesh lucknow indian railways national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK