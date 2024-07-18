Coaches of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express derail in UP's Gonda

Four coaches of the AC compartment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express had derailed a few kilometres shy of the Jhilani railway station.

On Thursday, at least four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. According to media reports, the incident took place in Pikaura located between Gonda and Jhilani in the state. The district administration has yet to confirm whether there are any casualties.

The reports further stated a rescue team had been sent to the site to undertake relief operations. Visuals from the scene showed passengers alighting from the train as they retrieved whatever goods they could. Several are seen huddled around the derailed coach and some were seated on the sleepers along the route with their luggage.

VIDEO | A few bogies of Dibrugarh Express derailed near UP's Gonda railway station earlier today. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DxIcgMaRzI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2024

Four coaches of the AC compartment had derailed a few kilometres shy of the Jhilani railway station.

This is breaking news, more details awaited