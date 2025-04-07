Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani will join other celebrities from across the globe on the grand fashion stage on May 5. This news came soon after she announced her pregnancy in February

Kiara Advani, who is all set to embrace motherhood, is making sure that this year turns out to be the best for her, both personally and professionally. Reports suggest that Kiara Advani is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. The mom-to-be will join other celebrities from across the globe at the grand fashion stage on May 5. This news came soon after she announced her pregnancy in February.

Kiara Advani to make Met Gala debut

Last year, Kiara made her debut at Cannes when she attended the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner. And now, her Met Gala debut would definitely elevate her global appeal. As per ANI, she will be joining several actors on the global fashion stage next month.

Previously, actors like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra have added an Indian touch to the Met Gala with their stunning presence.

Kiara Advani on personal front

Meanwhile, Kiara is expecting her first child with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple, in February 2025, announced their pregnancy with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have been keeping a low profile, making only a few public appearances.

Kiara and Sidharth's love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama Shershaah, and in February 2023, they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani’s work front

Kiara Advani was supposed to be the leading actress opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar's Don, but ahead of her pregnancy announcement, she reportedly decided to step back from the role and focus on the new phase of her life.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen in War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Jr NTR as the antagonist. There are also reports of her being a part of Maddock Films’ Shakti Shalini. The actor is said to be in the final stage of negotiations with the makers. Reports suggest the film will go on floors by mid-2025 and release in December. Besides that, she also has Toxic alongside Yash.

(With Inputs from ANI)