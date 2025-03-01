Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement

Kiara Advani (Pic/ Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Kiara Advani makes first public appearance after pregnancy announcement in all-white outfit, watch x 00:00

Actress Kiara Advani and her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra announced the happy news of them expecting their first child on Friday (February 28). A day after the announcement, Kiara was spotted in the city as she got back to work. The actress was greeted by paparazzi who congratulated on her happy news.

Kiara makes first public appearance

Kiara Advani was seen in a loose fitted white shirt and matching shorts for her first appearance after the announcement. She had her hair tied up neatly and was seen wearing black shades to protect herself from the strong sun. She posed for some pictures for the paparazzi who congratulated her. She smiled and thanked them for the good wishes. She then walked into her vanity van where he team was awaiting her and immediately got up to congratulate and hug her.

Kiara and Sidharth to become parents soon

In a collaborative post, Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture of them holding baby socks while making the announcement. Sharing the news, they wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon."

Soon after they made the announcement, they were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Love Story

The two became friends and got close while working on the film Shershaah. Their friendship blossomed into love, and eventually, they tied the knot in 2023.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where only family members and close friends were present. After taking the saat pheres, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony, writing, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their big day. Kiara wore a mesmerizing pink and gold embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and gold bandhgala, heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Their wedding was the talk of the town—courtesy of their wedding video. The couple’s wedding video is what dreams are made of—it is nothing short of a fairytale.