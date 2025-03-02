This marks Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s first public appearance together since their pregnancy announcement on February 28. They were photographed in stylish avatars

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Mom-to-be Kiara Advani serves in her stylish maternity outfit as she jets off with Sidharth Malhotra x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who recently shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, were spotted together after making their pregnancy announcement. They were photographed in stylish avatars at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The duo, walking hand-in-hand, exuded happiness as they geared up for their journey. Watch the adorable video below.

Sidharth and Kiara debut as parents-to-be

This marks Sidharth and Kiara’s first public appearance together since their pregnancy announcement on February 28. Kiara, known for her impeccable fashion sense, opted for an off-white floral maxi dress paired with a striped tote bag and matching flats. The pregnancy glow was evident on her face as she gracefully made her way to the airport.

Sidharth complemented her casual yet stylish look in jeans, a white T-shirt, and a brown hoodie. The couple also paused for the paparazzi, flashing warm smiles.

Kiara's first solo public appearance post-announcement was on Saturday, March 1, when she was seen in an all-white co-ord set in Mumbai. Before that, she appeared for a store launch but no one had the slightest clue that she was pregnant.

Sidharth and Kiara’s pregnancy announcement

Sidharth and Kiara announced their pregnancy through a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing an adorable picture holding a pair of baby socks. "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon," the caption read. The post was met with overwhelming love from fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. Their love story blossomed on the sets of the war drama 'Shershaah'.

Sidharth and Kiara’s work front

On the professional front, Sidharth was last seen in 'Yodha', starring alongside Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, while Kiara recently appeared in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. Both have exciting projects ahead, with Sidharth set to feature in 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor, and VVAN - Force of the Forrest. It is touted to be a folk thriller. Kiara on the other hand, has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' in her kitty. The former features her alongside Ranveer Singh, while the latter will show her sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan.