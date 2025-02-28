Two years after their marriage, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced that they are expecting their first child

Kiara and Sidharth

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday. Earlier this month, the couple celebrated their second marriage anniversary.

Kiara and Sidharth to become parents soon

In a collaborative post, Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture of them holding baby socks while making the announcement. Sharing the news, they wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives👼Coming soon."

Soon after they made the announcement, they were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends and colleagues from the film industry.

Kiara and Sidharth complete two years of marriage

The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023. Earlier this month, they completed two years of marriage. On the occasion, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a video compilation of how things have changed in two years. The first half of the clip features her iconic entry at the wedding, while the second half shows Kiara recreating it in the most hilarious way. The second half of the video has Kiara pulling Sidharth Malhotra, who is standing on a gym vehicle. While sharing the video compilation, the actress attached it with a funny caption that reads, "How it started ➡️ How it’s going. Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra."

About Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Love Story

The two became friends and got close while working on the film Shershaah. Their friendship blossomed into love, and eventually, they tied the knot in 2023.

They opted for a grand destination wedding at the Suryagarh Hotel, Jaisalmer, where only family members and close friends were present. After taking the saat pheres, Sidharth and Kiara posted adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony, writing, "Ab humari permanent booking ho gayi hai."

The two looked ethereal on their big day. Kiara wore a mesmerizing pink and gold embellished lehenga set. The gorgeous bridal outfit was paired with an assemblage of jewels and a beautiful yet blingy maang tikka.

On the other hand, Sidharth wore an ivory and gold bandhgala, heavily embroidered, along with a stole and turban. Their outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra, who was also a part of the couple’s wedding festivities.

Their wedding was the talk of the town—courtesy of their wedding video. The couple’s wedding video is what dreams are made of—it is nothing short of a fairytale.