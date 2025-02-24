Breaking News
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at same restaurant as Jennifer Lopez during brunch in Dubai

Updated on: 24 February,2025 02:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted in Dubai having a quiet brunch. Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez was also spotted at the same restaurant

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at same restaurant as Jennifer Lopez during brunch in Dubai

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra spotted at same restaurant as Jennifer Lopez during brunch in Dubai
A fan video of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra from a Dubai restaurant is creating a buzz online. The duo was seen interacting with fans, posing for selfies, and enjoying their time, leaving admirers thrilled by their down-to-earth nature. Adding to the excitement, fans also spotted Jennifer Lopez at the same restaurant. Another viral video captured the global icon clicking pictures with fans, making netizens wonder if Bollywood and Hollywood’s biggest stars crossed paths? 


Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's brunch date goes viral 


The Bollywood couple was spotted having brunch at a rooftop restaurant in Dubai. While Kiara was seen looking gorgeous as ever in a yellow outfit, Sidharth looked dapper in a blue shirt and matching pants paired with a white shirt. 


The couple also kindly entertained when a couple of fans approached them during their brunch. Viral videos see them talk to fans and also obliged for selfies with them.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jiyaa!!!🎀 (@_kiaraxadvani__)

Kiara and Sidharth celebrate two years of marriage 

Earlier this month, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are celebrated two years of marital bliss. Marking their second wedding anniversary, Kiara on Friday dropped a hilarious post to wish her husband. Remember their wedding video that set the internet on fire? The video showed Kiara walking down the aisle and mock-pulling Sidharth towards her as he looked at his watch and hinted that she was late. Kiara recreated that scene with a twist. She dropped a video in which she could be seen working out by pulling Sidharth with a rod."How it started. How it's going Happy Anniversary to my partner in everything. Love you @sidmalhotra," she captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara also posted a picture in which she flaunted the flowers given to her by Sidharth. "Husband love," she wrote. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two fell in love with each other during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah'.

In 2022, Sidharth and Kiara appeared on different episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 7, where Karan Johar got them talking about their relationship for the first time. While Kiara confirmed that they were "more than friends", Sidharth said, "I am manifesting a brighter and happier future. If it was her, it would be great."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. His next project is with Janhvi Kapoor.Kiara, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan. She has 'Don 3' and 'War 2' next in her kitty. 

(with inputs from ANI)

kiara advani sidharth malhotra jennifer lopez

