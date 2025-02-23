Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sidharth Malhotra captures his param state of mind in Kerala see pic

Sidharth Malhotra captures his 'param state of mind' in Kerala - see pic

Updated on: 23 February,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and treated his fans to a scenic picture from Param Sundari film sets. He looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt and shades

Sidharth Malhotra captures his 'param state of mind' in Kerala - see pic

Picture Courtesy/Param Sundari's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sidharth Malhotra captures his 'param state of mind' in Kerala - see pic
x
00:00

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently focusing on his new project 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor.


On Saturday, he took to Instagram and treated his fans to a scenic picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows Sidharth standing in an open field. He looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt and shades.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)


Giving a quirky caption to his post, Sidharth wrote, "Param state of mind."

Recently, Sidharth and Janhvi wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the film.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give fans an exciting update about the film's progress as he announced the wrap of their shoot schedule in Kerala!Sidharth shared a group picture of the entire Param Sundari team from the set, with the actor standing alongside the crew members.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari! Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sidharth also tagged his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as the film's director Tushar Jalota, producer Dinesh Vijan, writer Aarsh Vora, and the production house Maddock Films.

Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sidharth malhotra janhvi kapoor Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK