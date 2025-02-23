Sidharth Malhotra captures his 'param state of mind' in Kerala - see pic

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram and treated his fans to a scenic picture from Param Sundari film sets. He looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt and shades

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently focusing on his new project 'Param Sundari' with Janhvi Kapoor.

On Saturday, he took to Instagram and treated his fans to a scenic picture from the sets of the film. The picture shows Sidharth standing in an open field. He looked uber cool in a blue T-shirt and shades.

Giving a quirky caption to his post, Sidharth wrote, "Param state of mind."

Recently, Sidharth and Janhvi wrapped up the Kerala schedule of the film.

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday to give fans an exciting update about the film's progress as he announced the wrap of their shoot schedule in Kerala!Sidharth shared a group picture of the entire Param Sundari team from the set, with the actor standing alongside the crew members.

Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari! Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories," followed by a red heart emoji.

Sidharth also tagged his co-stars Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Sanjay Kapoor, as well as the film's director Tushar Jalota, producer Dinesh Vijan, writer Aarsh Vora, and the production house Maddock Films.

Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari."Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

