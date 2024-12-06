Breaking News
Sidharth Malhotra begins shoot for Param Sundari in Navi Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor to join later

Updated on: 07 December,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Sidharth Malhotra has begun shooting Param Sundari in Nerul; Janhvi Kapoor to join the rom-com in January

Sources say Sidharth Malhotra has begun shooting Param Sundari in Nerul; Janhvi Kapoor to join the rom-com in January

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra begins shoot for Param Sundari in Navi Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor to join later
A spate of actioners later, Sidharth Malhotra is in the mood to explore romance again with his next, tentatively titled Param Sundari. We’ve heard the actor began shooting Tushar Jalota’s directorial venture in Nerul earlier this week. The first schedule will run for the next two weeks, with leading lady Janhvi Kapoor joining the shoot in early January.


Earlier, mid-day had reported that the love story sees Malhotra essay the role of a suave business tycoon hailing from Delhi to Kapoor’s free-spirited artist from Kerala (When north meets south, Oct 27). Sources tell us that in the ongoing leg, the director intends to shoot key scenes depicting the male lead’s emotional journey.


Tushar Jalota
Tushar Jalota


An insider reveals, “The Nerul shoot is crucial for setting up the protagonist’s backstory. Kharghar and Nerul will be the unit’s locations for the next few days, as Tushar cans emotional scenes featuring Sidharth. After Janhvi reports to the set in January, they will film the pair’s romantic sequences. Following the Mumbai stint, the director has lined up extensive schedules in Kerala and Delhi.”

The source adds that the rom-com, which marks the actors’ first collaboration, is part of a larger on-screen universe being developed by producer Dinesh Vijan, outside of his horror comedy universe.

Mid-Day Web Stories

