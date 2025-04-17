Though my mother still worked on the basis of her ‘instinct’, the app offers easy-to-read recipes

The kitchen is often a warzone when it comes to me and my mother. A traditionalist, she will not waver from her rasam, while I prefer something new occasionally. A temporary peace has been arrived at with the use of Cookpad. A handy app, it collates recipes by chefs and users across the world.

We tested out a pumpkin pie in our own chaotic ways. Though my mother still worked on the basis of her ‘instinct’, the app offers easy-to-read recipes. Plus, you can also search for recipes based on ingredients at hand. Perfect for emergencies.

Log on to: Cookpad on Playstore