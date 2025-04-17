Experts decode the hottest trends from the first weekend of Coachella 2025

Visitors throng the Coachella 2025 venue in Indio, California. Pics Courtesy/Coachella on Instagram

You don’t need to look too far from your Instagram feed to realise that the first weekend of the annual Coachella Music Festival recently came to a smashing close, leaving fans wondering how part deux will ever live up to the hype. From a star-studded line-up to a jaw-dropping parade of festival fits, the California staple showed exactly why it remains one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the season.

Tyla and Becky G style Y2K trends with a modern twist

“Coachella has always been as much about the fashion as the music. Fans and the artists themselves take their styling quite seriously, setting the stage for festival [and party-wear] trends for the rest of the year,” shares fashion designer Asang Kamble. Here, we break down the hottest fashion trends from weekend one.



Claire Cottrill pairs a classic Y2K outfit with bangs

Slip in style

Slip dresses and satin skirts, reminiscent of the Courtney Love and Kate Moss era of festival fits, are trending. But this time around, they’re being worn with waist-cinching corsets, navel-grazing tees and a hint of mesh for a less feminine and decidedly rockstar vibe, explains stylist Mihika Bhanot.



Jennie’s all red cowboy glam look

“A silk slip dress can be toughened up with a leather jacket and boots. Alternatively, you can lean into the femininity of the dress by layering it with lace, ribbons and pearls. Calf-length satin skirts can be pinned up to create interesting shapes and to draw attention to your footwear — I’d recommend pointed boots for even more visual appeal,” she shares.

Cowboy chic

Jennie’s electrifying performance was matched only by her Western-themed look in terms of making jaws drop. Kamble describes the aesthetic as updated cowboy chic, with crocodile textured leather replacing suede, huge buckles placed strategically on micro shorts (another hot trend for summer 2025) and slouchy boots.



Julia Fox wears a chic corset look

“While the cowboy hat and fringed accents harken back to the true-blue cowboy style, the electric red colour and mirrored sunglasses add a touch of club-appropriate style. This makes the look apt for both day and night events. To keep the look modern, try cropped lengths for your jacket, and replace a billowy blouse with a chic bralette, and chaps with leather shorts,” says Kamble.



(From left) Asang Kamble, Vaishnavi Sagwekar and Mihika Bhanot

Y2K grunge

Stars didn’t shy away from bold, sexy styles, both on and off the stage. Tyla was a classic example as she brought back the Y2K wave with a sexy update. Ripped fishnet stockings, glass fringes, a knotted tee and charm jewellery all came together to create an interesting but provocative blast from the past, explains fashion designer Vaishnavi Sagwekar. “It’s impossible to ignore the omnipresence of micro shorts. But you can change your look considerably by styling them in different ways. A big belt visually changes the proportions of the shorts, while the fishnets add a grunge edge. Another way to wear this look is by pairing a knotted band tee with denim cut-offs over fishnets and sneakers or ankle boots. Charm jewellery is a nostalgic throwback that is also coming back into rotation in a big way,” she elaborates.