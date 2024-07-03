Sidharth Malhotra's fan duped of Rs 50 lakh for believing actor's life was in danger due to Kiara Advani

In a series of tweets, the woman shared her ordeal of how a Sidharth Malhotra fan account followed by the actor on Instagram scammed her.

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra Pic/Instagram

It is one thing to be obsessed with an actor. However, a case that left netizens baffled was when a Sidharth Malhotra fan claimed to lose Rs 50 lakh for believing that the actor’s life was in danger due to his wife Kiara Advani. In a series of tweets, the woman shared her ordeal of how a fan account followed by the actor on Instagram scammed her.

She took to Twitter and shared receipts in the form of screenshots and wrote, “Dear @sidmalhotra & all Sidians, My name is Minoo Vasudevan from USA. There is a serious incident you all should know about admins Aliza & Husna Parveen, @sid malhotra.0 updates Between Oct. 2023 - Dec. 2023, they stole 50 lakhs from me. Between Oct. mth-24th 2023, they stole 10.5K rupees from my friend in the UK, Maariya.”

She continued, “*Aliza told me fake stories: * Sid's life was in danger because of Kiara. She forced him to marry her by threatening to kill his family after he rejected her sexual advances during Shershaah. Also, she exploited him physically, sexually, & financially along with her goons, Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Apoorva Mehta & Manish Malhotra. Additionally, she cheated on him with them & all her other co-stars & did black magic on him.”

“Furthermore, she & the Dharma crew took full control of his bank account by threatening to kill his family if he didn't give them his bank password & signed checkbooks. Aliza asked me to help her "save Sid". I obliged, and Aliza introduced me to Sid's fake PR team member, Deepak Dubey (@magical_master_of_mumbai). He, in turn, introduced me to an informer on Kiara's team, Radhika (@sidharthdefender). They would tell me inside info on Sid & Kiara's every move. I paid them weekly charges to get inside info & speak with Sid. Also, I bought Sid 3 gift hampers, which I found out were photoshopped. Apart from this, expenses were made to save Sid from death or torture. All this led to a loss of 50 lakhs,” added the fan.

It is unclear if the woman has taken any legal route or informed the police. The accused have not responded either.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Sagar Ambre's action thriller film ‘Yodha’ which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance. The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.