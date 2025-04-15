Police booked three persons for cheating and criminal breach of trust by registering separate FIRs and launched investigations, a BKC police station officer said

According to the police, the accused used similar modus operandi in both the cases. Representational pic

Listen to this article In separate cases, two Mumbai traders lose diamonds worth Rs 3.12 crore to acquaintances x 00:00

Two diamond traders were allegedly cheated in separate incidents in Mumbai. According to the police, the accused used similar modus operandi in both the cases, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

In both instances, the traders lost diamonds worth Rs 3.12 crore, which they had loaned to the accused persons who are known to them.

The police have registered separate first information reports (FIR) for cheating and criminal breach of trust against three individuals and launched investigations, an officer from BKC Police Station said.

One of the complainants owns a unit at the BKC Diamond Bourse and was allegedly approached by Shalibhadra Kothari in July 2023, reported PTI. The trader lent Kothari an 8-carat diamond, valued at Rs 2.03 crore, with the promise that either payment would be made or the diamond returned within a few days, but it was never returned.

In the second case, Nishit Mehta and Vishal Shah were booked for allegedly failing to return diamonds worth Rs 1.09 crore, Mumbai Police said.

Authorities suspect that the trio may have targeted other traders as well, PTI reported. A search is underway to apprehend the accused.

Man poses as Amit Shah’s nephew, dupes people of Rs 3.9 crore

A Delhi court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of a man accused of cheating Rs 3.90 crore by posing as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the bail application of Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who allegedly played a key role in the crime. Nayyar is accused of promising a Rs 90-crore government tender for supplying leather for the renovation of the Rashtrapati Bhawan/President's Estate, and receiving Rs 3.90 crore through cash and Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) from the complainant.

"The allegations against the accused are very serious and grave in nature, which entail severe punishment. The prosecution’s concern that the accused might misuse his liberty if granted bail seems valid," the judge stated.

"Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the gravity of the offence, this Court is not inclined to release the applicant/accused on bail. Therefore, the present bail application stands dismissed," the judge further said.

The accused had filed the bail application, citing that he had been in custody for over three years and that further imprisonment would serve no purpose.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, stating that the complainant was defrauded of Rs 3.9 crore under the pretext of securing a government tender.

The accused allegedly impersonated Amit Shah's nephew and promised to secure a substantial tender for the complainant.

Advocate Karunesh Kumar Shukla, representing the complainant, also opposed the bail plea.

(With PTI inputs)