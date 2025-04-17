Apoorva Mukhija moves out of her Mumbai home amid rape and death threats

Influencer and content creator Apoorva Mukhija has reportedly moved out of her Mumbai home. This comes amid a raging controversy surrounding Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent

Apoorva Mukhija

Apoorva Mukhija has reportedly moved out of her Mumbai apartment. This comes amid a raging controversy following her appearance on Samay Raina’s show India Got Latent. In her comeback post, Apoorva revealed that she received a barrage of hate and rape threats. She also pointed out that she had to avoid coming to her own house as some threats included people saying they would come to her residence and harm her.

Apoorva Mukhija leaves Mumbai apartment?

Now, days after her return to social media, Apoorva has hinted at vacating her Mumbai home. She reportedly shared a video on her Instagram stories that indicated her move. The video shows her switching off the lights in an empty living room, with the caption, “End of an era.”

The influencer has not shared many details about her decision to move. She had moved into the apartment only a year ago and had given her followers a house tour around four months back.

Apoorva and the IGL controversy

Meanwhile, after the India Got Latent controversy, which led to her visiting the police station to record her statement, the Rebel Kid (as she’s known on the internet) reset her Instagram feed. She made a powerful comeback with a video where she spoke about the incidents that occurred over the last two months. She addressed all the controversies surrounding her and how they deeply impacted her and her family.

In the video, she revealed that she received several DMs filled with hate, rape, and death threats. She also received messages from people revealing her address, which made her feel unsafe. She was advised not to stay at her home and instead stayed with friends during that difficult time.

She also apologized to the audience and spoke about the kind of content she aspires to create. She said:

“I genuinely create content to entertain people and to make them laugh. I never wanted to hurt anybody, and I'm very, very sorry. I should have been more mindful of my words, but I’ve learned my lesson and I promise I will do better going forward. I just hope you guys can forgive me, and I’m very sorry if I hurt your sentiments.”