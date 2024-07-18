Shubman Gill has been appointed as the vice-captain for both the T20 and ODI squads

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article IND vs SL, T20I and ODI squad announcement: Suryakumar Yadav appointed T20I captain, Rohit-Kohli to feature in ODIs x 00:00

In a strategic move to balance leadership responsibilities and optimize player strengths, the Indian selectors have announced their decisions for the upcoming SL vs IND series, reflecting a blend of experience and fresh talent across formats.

Big-hitting batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the captaincy of the Indian T20 squad for the forthcoming three-match SL vs IND series, scheduled to commence on July 27. This decision underscores Yadav's burgeoning stature in the cricketing arena, celebrated for his aggressive batting prowess and ability to deliver under pressure. His elevation to captaincy marks a significant milestone in his career, highlighting both his leadership potential and on-field capabilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a notable strategic choice, seasoned ODI captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli have opted to focus on the 50-over format, thereby bringing their extensive experience and tactical acumen to the forthcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka next month. This decision reflects their commitment to bolstering India's performance in the longer format, aiming for consistency and strategic depth in their lineup.

🚨 News 🚨#TeamIndia's squad for 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka announced



Read More 🔽 #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 18, 2024

Shubman Gill, the promising young talent known for his technique and resilience at the crease, has been appointed as the vice-captain for both the T20 and ODI squads. Gill's inclusion in this leadership role underscores his emerging role as a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, recognized for his steady performances and ability to anchor innings across different formats.

Adding to the excitement and anticipation, Riyan Parag has earned a well-deserved call-up to the ODI squad, following his impressive display in the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he notched up seven half-centuries. Parag's selection underscores the selectors' keen eye for emerging talent and their emphasis on rewarding consistent performers in domestic cricket.

Also Read: When cricket legend Lillee pledged to face Tendulkar with helmet on

Joining Parag in the ODI squad is Delhi's pace sensation Harshit Rana, who has caught the attention with his raw pace and ability to generate bounce on various surfaces. Rana's inclusion in the squad reflects the selectors' intent to infuse freshness and dynamism into the bowling attack, aiming to strike a balance between experience and youth.

The selection committee's decision-making process has been meticulous, aiming to strike a delicate balance between continuity and evolution within the team dynamics. The inclusion of Yadav as T20 captain represents a forward-looking approach, recognizing the need for strategic leadership to navigate the fast-paced and dynamic nature of T20 cricket.

Under Yadav's captaincy, India will look to harness their explosive batting potential and tactical versatility against Sri Lanka, aiming to clinch the series with a blend of flair and calculated aggression. His role as captain will not only test his leadership abilities but also provide a platform to further showcase his batting prowess on the international stage.

Conversely, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's decision to focus on the ODI series underscores their commitment to elevating India's performance in the 50-over format, aiming for sustained success and strategic dominance against Sri Lanka. Their experience and strategic acumen will be crucial in guiding the team through the challenges and opportunities presented during the series.

Overall, the selectors' announcement has set the stage for an intriguing clash between India and Sri Lanka across T20s and ODIs, with a blend of established stars and promising newcomers poised to make their mark. The upcoming series promises to be a compelling showcase of talent, skill, and strategic prowess as both teams vie for supremacy on the international cricketing stage.

IND vs SL, T20I and ODI squad announcement: Full squads

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana