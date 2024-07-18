Dennis Lillee birthday: When cricket legend Lillee pledged to face Sachin Tendulkar with helmet on

Lillee, the mercurial Australian fast-bowling maestro, was renowned for his fiery pace, cunning variations, and relentless spirit on the field

Dennis Lillee, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic: AFP)

Australian fast-bowling great Dennis Lillee has time and again acclaimed Sachin Tendulkar as the pre-eminent batsman in cricketing history, extolling the legendary Indian's insatiable passion for the game despite attaining unmatched levels of success himself.

On his 75th birthday on Thursday, Mid-Day revisited an exclusive interview of Lillee's where the cricket icon boldly declared his intent to confront the prodigious Tendulkar equipped with helmet.

"I would bowl to Sachin Tendulkar with a helmet on. I think he is a marvel", he was quoted as saying.

Happy 75th birthday to DK Lillee, said this when @mid_day asked him a @sachin_rt-related question way back in 1998. pic.twitter.com/sFqp9ZnucB — Clayton J Murzello (@ClaytonMurzello) July 18, 2024

Both Lillee and Tendulkar stand as a testament to the timeless allure of cricket, representing a harmonious blend of contrasting yet complementary talents that have defined generations. Lillee, the mercurial Australian fast-bowling maestro, was renowned for his fiery pace, cunning variations, and relentless spirit on the field. His ability to unsettle batsmen with sheer speed and subtle swing made him a formidable force.

In contrast, Tendulkar epitomised elegance, precision, and unwavering determination at the crease. With a repertoire of strokes that spanned grace and power, Tendulkar's mastery over every facet of batting earned him the moniker 'Master Blaster' and made him a global cricketing icon.

Lillee's cricketing journey was profoundly intricate, characterised by tempestuousness and unpredictability, yet he wielded a genius with the ball that could confound opposing batsmen with both speed and nuanced swing. His persona often posed challenges not only to adversaries but also within his own team. Nevertheless, it is a hallmark of exceptional individuals to possess such paradoxical traits from birth.

During the 1970s, Lillee and his bowling accomplice Jeff Thomson forged one of cricket's most lethal fast-bowling duos. Thomson concluded his career with 200 Test scalps, while Lillee, who once held the world record, amassed a tally of 355 dismissals.