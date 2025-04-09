Deep-dive into the history and culture of the Parsis and Zoroastrians at a three-day exhibition at a venue in Dadar

Visitors at a previous exhibition in the city

Know more about Parsi-Zoroastrian culture at this exhibition in Mumbai

The Parsi Community of Mumbai played an important role in developing this city. Centuries ago, the community found a safe space in India when they escaped from the religious persecution in Persia. Since then, they have become an integral part of this country. Frohar Foundation welcomes enthusiasts to learn more about the Parsi-Zoroastrian culture and community through the exhibition, The Zoroastrian Saga. From history to religious activities and entertainment, the exhibition aims to offer a learning experience about the community.

Ed Dr Cyrus Dastoor. Pics Courtesy/Frohar Foundation and Er Dr Cyrus Dastoor

The three-day event, being held for the first time since 2019, will exhibit 3D models of a Parsi agiary as well as heritage structures built by the community. Ervad Dr Cyrus Dastoor, managing trustee, Frohar Foundation, shares about the exhibition, “There will be literature on the Iranian kings, including Cyrus the Great’s charter of human rights. We will exhibit a replica of a Parsi agiary, which will be the main attraction. There will be the sacred bull that will also be on display. All this will be showcased at the exhibition. There will also be entertainment programmes in the evening, including a Gaara embroidery design competition, music and antakshari, followed by Parsi devotional songs.”



Ancient Zoroastrian coins from the Parthian Dynasty

Dastoor talks about the main programme of the event, “We will also have a programme on inter-religious dialogue, which will be attended by religious leaders across faiths. They will speak on the subject ‘the concept of God in my religion’, which will be followed by audience interaction.”



A 3D model of an agiary (fire temple) at the exhibition

ON April 11; 6.30 pm (inauguration); April 12 and 13, 11.30 am to 8.30 pm

AT Palamkote Hall, Dadar Parsi Colony, Dadar East.