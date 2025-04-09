The Mumbai Comic Con returns with a refreshing two-day celebration of everything pop culture this weekend. Here’s what you don’t want to miss

Cosplayers at the 2024 edition of the convention. PICS COURTESY/COMIC CON INDIA

Listen to this article Mumbai Comic Con 2025: All you need to know about the pop culture festival x 00:00

It’s that time of the year when you might just spot Aladdin hanging out of a fast local to Bandra, Superman stuck in Mumbai’s traffic jams, or Harley Quinn fixing her make-up in the rear-view mirror of an autorickshaw next to you. The Mumbai Comic Con’s upcoming 12th edition this weekend is all this cosplay craze, and more. From fan interactions with international comic creators to desi comics taking the centerstage with relatable stories, we pick our favourite features from this season’s line-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 12 and 13; 11 am onwards

At Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Log on to district.in

Entry Rs 899 onwards

Comic books calling

>> Panel power: If you love web comics, there is no way you haven’t already come across Sumit Kumar’s Bakarmax’s comic strips floating on the Internet. From socio-political issues to slice of life Indian stories, know more about what goes behind the creation of the popular panels that have the readers laughing out loud.



A panel from Corporat Comics by Shubham Khurana. Pic courtesy/Corporatcomics on Instagram

>> Desk jokes: If you have ever chuckled at satirical takes on corporate culture by Shubham Khurana’s Corporat Comics, here’s your chance to catch the creator live, and know more about his exciting upcoming projects.



A panel from Happy Fluff by Akshara Ashok. Pic courtesy/Happyfluff Comics on Instagram

>> Beyond the laughs: From body image issues, to patriarchy, Akshara Ashok’s comic series, Happy Fluff, is as relevant as it is interesting. Don’t forget to get yourself and your girl gang a copy while you are there.

Feel the thrill

>> Anime mania: Step inside an island-style laboratory and interact with themed props or join a fight against the monstrous Kaiju from the anime series One Piece in an interactive new game. End the day by striking a pose with the glambot, and take home a digital keepsake at the Crunchyroll zone.

The Crunchyroll zone will feature a One Piece egghead-style laboratory. Pic courtesy/Crunchyroll

>> Whole new world: Get transported to the world of classic movie series like Jurassic World and How To Train Your Dragon at the Universal Studios experiential centre. Take home some adventurous clicks from the photo booths and interactive zones.

>> Game on! Don a VR headset and unleash your inner gamer at the Nodwin gaming zone. Compete with your friends in booths featuring sports games, professional racing simulation and a large scale community league in the popular first-person-shooter video game Battlegrounds Mobile India.

All eyes on the stage

Tejas Menon and Dinkar Dwivedi of Geek Fruit in performance. PIC COURTESY/GEEKFRUITHQ ON INSTAGRAM

>> It takes three: There are pop culture geeks and then, there’s Geek Fruit, the musical trio that prides itself in being unabashed nerds. Join musicians Tejas Menon, Jishnu Guha and Dinkar Dwivedi for a deep-dive into video games, comic books, movie discussions and theories. Come prepared to sing along to a few classic theme songs.

ON April 12; 5.45 pm

AT Main stage



Spiderpunk, the cosplay contest (movie category) winner from 2024

>> Cosplay magic: What’s a comic convention without a showdown of the quirkiest costumes? Expect the usual suspects like Superman and Batman, anime favourites like Monkey D Luffy and video game heroes like Lieutenant Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley at the MCC Cosplay Contest and India Championship of Cosplay qualifiers. Even if you’re not taking the stage, come dressed in your best suit.

ON April 12 and 13; 6.30 pm onwards

AT Main stage



Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi on-stage

Comic kaun? Trust comedians and self-confessed pop culture junkies Sahil Shah and Rohan Joshi bring their unpopular opinions on your favourite comics to the stage. Franchise loyalists, don’t forget, these are just jokes; hilarious ones at that.

ON April 12; 4 pm

AT Main stage

Hall of fame



Jim Zub with his comics

Catch these special talks by the international artistes behind your favourite comics



Hiroaki Hirata and Kappei Yamaguchi

>> Piece of Japan: One Piece fans, you don’t want to miss this. The Straw Hat Pirates are coming to town with Kappei Yamaguchi, the voice behind the sword wielding Usopp aka God Usopp, and Hiroaki Hirata, the voice of Sanji, the chivalrous smooth operator. Witness a live voice-over demonstration by the duo, followed by a discussion of the craft.

ON April 12; 5 pm

AT Main stage

>> Conan decoded: Step into the savage world of Conan The Barbarian (above) with Canadian artist and writer Jim Zub, known for bringing the Cimmerian warrior to life. Zub will sit down for a chat about the blood, sweat and ink that goes behind the gripping tales.

ON April 13; 2.45 pm

AT Main stage



Rob DenBleyker

>> Just for laughs: If you dig dark humour, there’s a good chance you have chuckled at a Rob DenBleyker comic at some point. The creator of the Cyanide & Happiness comics will decipher his signature satire-meets-cynicism style humour for fans.

ON April 12; 2.30 pm

AT Main stage