Mumbai Comic Con on April 12 & 13 will have fans dress like their favourite characters. Is it your first time cosplaying? We’ve got tips!

Cosplaying involves hard work in detailing costumes, as Med ha Srivastava’s depiction of Alexstrasza from World of Warcraft shows

Mumbai Comic Con 2025: Planning to dress up as your favourite character? Follow these cosplay tips

Cosplay culture is rising, but it’s not all fun and games as it may seem. Designing and sewing costumes takes days, and capturing the character’s essence takes practice. Walking around Comic-Con all day can be exhausting. But enthusiasts love it.

So, how does one do it all? Medha Srivastava, a professional cosplayer, conceptual artist, and illustrator; and Rivika Khanna, a cosplayer and founder of Mumbai Anime Corps, have the answers. Newbies, take notes.

Choose wisely

For first-time cosplayers, it can be tricky. Khanna began cosplaying because she wanted to be the anime characters she liked. But with no sewing or crafting skills, Khanna says, “It depends on each character you cosplay. When I played Sanjay from One Piece, all I had to do was wear a suit and a wig.”



Medha Srivastava kills it as Wednesday Addams

Srivastava, too, recommends starting small. “For beginners, cosplay can be intimidating and make you anxious. It’s essential to not get carried away.” Khanna also recommends choosing characters whom you relate to. “Match your energy and vibe with that of the character,” she says.

Budget it right



Rivika Khanna cosplays Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez from Bleach

Building a costume from scratch can be expensive, but not if you plan well. “You don’t have to choose expensive materials. Start with simple things you can access easily like cardboard or wood,” says Srivastava, adding that beginners don’t have to invest in EVA foam sheets if they haven’t worked with the material before. “A lot of weapons and armour are made using foam, but I’m not saying it’s the best or the only material to use. Stick to materials you are more familiar with.”

Capture the essence



Khanna’s Ryomen Sukuna from Jujutsu Kaisen

Research. Research. Research. “It’s not only about the costume. You have to research your character and see how they talk, walk, or if they have a signature pose. You have to be them,” says Khanna. Simply wearing a costume won’t make you a cosplayer.

Show your artistic side

“Initially, I used to pick characters based on my artistic knowledge and skill. I used to see it from an artistic perspective. It’s only now that I choose characters based on popularity, as that’s what brands need,” says Srivastava, who sews, crafts, and even does all the wig work herself.

Keep it simple



Ganyu cosplay at Comic Con. Pic courtesy/Instagram @comicconindia

If you can’t sew, mix and match things from your wardrobe like Khanna. If you can’t craft with materials, stick with fabric.

Test the costume

Srivastava recommends testing it out. “The convention includes hours of standing, and you can’t sit in some costumes. Try the costume, walk in it, and see how it feels beforehand,” she says.

Stay hydrated

Seems silly, but Srivastava warns that it’s necessary. “Conventions go on for hours. And often, we haven’t slept well because we have been working nights on our costumes.” she says.

Be confident, and have fun!

“You are no longer you. You are the character you are dressed as,” says Khanna. She warns that people will meet you, take photos, and talk. “It’s why you have to be confident in the character you are cosplaying as,” she says.

Mumbai’s go-to spots for material

Local tailors

Tell your tailor what you want in your costume. Opting for local tailors keeps costs low.

Hardware shops

PVC pipes, rubber sheets — they’ve got it. Need armour or a weapon? Pay a visit to see what you can source.

Thakkar Bappa Colony Market

This Chembur neighbourhood market has every kind of store. It’s where you get EVA foam sheets, crafting materials, and more.

Crawford Market

Mumbai’s one-stop shop for everything. Cosplayers go here for fabrics, sanding tools, chains, stationery, and more.