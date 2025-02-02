Artists and fans share their thoughts and theories on the new Superman

From the hairstyle to the suit and the bowl cut on screen, James Gunn’s take on Superman has sparked debates across online forums. We reach out to artists and fans to find out their gut feel, and theories about the big blockbuster in July

David Corenswet as Superman in the trailer. Pics Courtesy/Youtube

All in for Krypto

A moment featuring Krypto, the superdog in the trailer

I like this take on Superman. The idea of Zack Snyder’s darker and serious Superman was good, but a change was needed. The costume is comic accurate. The first picture they released was weird, but the trailer looks a little more interesting as it goes along. Krypto was a high point. As a pet parent, I dig the idea. Gunn’s world has a touch of fantasy, idealism and positive motivation — not unlike the Sunday cartoons. The director is portraying David Corenswet as a young Clark Kent discovering a world that is filled with dangers that he had not expected.

Raj Pathare aka Mooz, graffiti artiste, Navi Mumbai

Moving on from Cavill

David Corenswet in his Clark Kent avatar

Firstly, the trailer is very cinematic. I have always liked movies that have a slight glimpse of the fantasy world. I love the hair on David Corenswet. I am not very happy with the costume though. This is a Superman that is lighter. I am curious how they take it ahead, especially with such a crowded list of characters.

Guy Gardner as the Green Lantern is someone I am looking forward to, especially with Nathan Fillion in the role. His hard-nosed, annoying character will create a conflict. Although the hair is something they could have done without. It looks goofy.

Medha Shrivastava, concept and game designer, Oshiwara

Throwback to Chris Reeve

Being a Snyderverse fan, I was not sold entirely. The big factor is Nicholas Hoult as a truly sinister Lex Luthor. For the trailer to show the Man of Steel vulnerable and broken, only to have his dog help him is a throwback to the Christopher Reeve versions. But I think Gunn is going for a different take where Superman exists in a world where other superheroes are employed with a major industrialist, and Superman is a rebel. Mr Terrific is an interesting character to add to this universe. His intelligence and morals will be interesting when pitched against Superman.

Adam Yusuf, entrepreneur, Ulwe

Rooting for the villains

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor

Personally, I am not too sold on this film. I find the villains interesting though. Nicholas Hoult has nailed the look of Lex Luthor, and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner is perfect. For me, nothing can come close to Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. James Gunn is known for making goofy movies. I am afraid he is taking Superman down that same lane as he did with Thor for Ragnarok, though not as extreme. This universe looks so bright and happy. It needed an undertone of gravitas. The only good thing is the promise of Jason Momoa as Lobo and Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner. They are anti-heroes, and brash and add spice to the mix. Although, I am not sure how they are bringing it together.

Hamza Syed, founder, The Comic Book Store, Bandra