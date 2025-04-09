Prabhas’s upcoming film The Raja Saab has been delayed, with no confirmed release date yet. Director Maruthi assured fans that the team is working hard and asked for patience as CGI and final shoots are being completed

Prabhas in The Raja Saab

Prabhas's The Raja Saab director Maruthi addresses delay in release after fans ask for an update

Actor Prabhas was last seen in the blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', released last year. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his next Telugu horror-comedy film, 'The Raja Saab'. The film, which was initially scheduled to release on April 10, has been delayed. However, there is still no official confirmation regarding its new release date.

The Raja Saab director addresses delayed release

With curiosity mounting, fans have been tagging the makers of the film on social media, requesting an update. Filmmaker Maruthi has finally broken his silence on the matter.

Maruthi took to social media to respond to a fan club of Prabhas regarding the delay. He had posted two pictures from a recent visit to a temple in Tirupati on X (formerly Twitter). The comments section of the post was soon flooded with messages from fans asking for updates on The Raja Saab.

One handle, Ravi@Prabhas Army, commented, “Take your time and release #RajaSaab whenever you’re satisfied with the product. Just give official info through media that it’ll come in November or next year or whenever. Fans will not bother you.”

Responding to the comment, Maruthi replied, “To give the accurate info @peoplemediafcy on that job. Expecting CG out put soon once those are verified makers will announce the release date , many external things will involve in this process, it's not a one man word or work so things will take time. Be Lil patient, every one is giving their best to match ur expectations"

Many CGI studios are involved: Maruthi

Another Prabhas fan thanked Maruthi for the clarity and wrote,“These are the things we at least wanted to get. Of course, every project is not in one hand, but being online and knowing what fans' emotions are... updating the shooting process or sharing this kind of information makes us feel better. Can't say anything more than WAITING for what’s next. 🙌 Hopefully, soon.”

Maruthi replied again, elaborating further on the delay, “We are left with a little talkie part and songs. Many CGI studios are involved in our film. So far, the output received from a few studios is exciting. Expecting the same from the remaining ones. Once the song shoots are completed, singles will entertain you. I am also waiting to show you guys our hard work.”

We are left with a little talkie part and songs , Many CGI studios are involved in our film , so far the output received from a few studios is exciting, expecting the same from other studios, if songs shoot will complete singles also will entertain you , I am also waiting to show… — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2025

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab promises an exciting blend of spooky thrills and hearty laughs. Prabhas plays a man drawn back to his ancestral property, only to discover a vengeful spirit lurking in the shadows. Following the monumental success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas embraces a new persona—mischievous, quirky, and ghostly—offering a refreshing change from his usual intense roles.

His vintage avatar in this film will likely strike a nostalgic chord with fans who cherished his early work. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, The Raja Saab features music by Thaman S and will release in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.