After two back-to-back hits in 'Salaar' and 'Adipurush', Prabhas has an interesting line-up of films. From Salaar 2 to Hanu Raghavpudi's untitled film, here's a list of films that you can watch the superstar in

Prabhas

Listen to this article From 'Salaar 2' to 'The Raja Saab', a look at Prabhas 's stellar line-up of films x 00:00

Pan India Superstar Prabhas is poised to break his own box office records with his stellar upcoming film lineup. Having already made history twice by entering the coveted ₹1000 crore club with ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and his latest film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, there’s a strong possibility he will achieve this milestone once again. With a lineup of highly ambitious projects helmed by directors renowned for their record-breaking successes, Prabhas is ready to elevate his legacy to even greater heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's delve into the exciting projects that could potentially add more blockbuster records to Prabhas’ impressive filmography:

The Raja Saab

Slated for a 2025 release, ‘The Raja Saab’ is an intriguing blend of romantic comedy and horror, directed by Maruthi. Prabhas plays the titular role, a character that promises to showcase his versatility. With a talented ensemble cast in the lead roles, including Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, and Riddhi Kumar, the film has all the makings of a massive hit at the box office.

Salaar - Part 2

Following the success of ‘Salaar’, Prabhas has once again teamed up with Prashanth Neel for a sequel that promises to deliver even more high-octane action and intense storytelling. With Prashanth Neel’s previous venture 'K.G.F: Chapter 2’ also joining the ₹1000 crore club, expectations are sky-high for this film, anticipating another blockbuster performance at the box office.

Spirit

‘Spirit’ promises to be a significant milestone in Prabhas’ career, as he steps into the shoes of a gritty, no-nonsense cop role that has already generated considerable excitement among his fans. Collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film is expected to deliver a gripping, action-packed narrative that showcases his intense screen presence, likely resulting in strong box office numbers.

Untitled Project with Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas is set to collaborate with director Hanu Raghavapudi for an untitled project, a historical action drama set against the backdrop of war. This project is particularly exciting as it combines Prabhas’ larger-than-life screen presence with a compelling narrative that is both grand and emotionally charged. As Prabhas steps into a genre he excels at, this film could very well be the next big historical epic to watch out for, with the potential to add another ₹1000 crore film to the actor’s record-breaking box office career.Pan India Superstar Prabhas Set to Impress with His Stellar Upcoming Film Lineup: 'The Raja Saab,' 'Salaar 2,' Untitled Project with Hanu Raghavapudi, and More

Pan India Superstar Prabhas is poised to break his own box office records with his stellar upcoming film lineup. Having already made history twice by entering the coveted ₹1000 crore club with ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ and his latest film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, there’s a strong possibility he will achieve this milestone once again. With a lineup of highly ambitious projects helmed by directors renowned for their record-breaking successes, Prabhas is ready to elevate his legacy to even greater heights.