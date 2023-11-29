Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares not Shahid Kapoor but this actor was the first choice for Kabir Singh

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reminisced that Shahid Kapoor was not the initial choice for Kabir Singh and the actor's track record was a concern

In Pic: Shahid Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, currently awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film 'Animal,' gained widespread popularity after the success of his movie 'Kabir Singh,' a Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy.' In an interview with 'iDream Media,' the filmmaker reminisced that Shahid Kapoor was not the initial choice for the film. Vanga also disclosed his reservations about the remake.



During the conversation, Vanga revealed that Ranveer Singh was initially approached for the lead role, but the actor declined, citing that the character's dark nature was not suitable for him. He said, “I was continuously getting calls from Mumbai to do the remake. First, it was pitched to Ranveer Singh. I wanted to do it with him. But finally, he decided he will not do it, because it was too dark for him at that time.” He also added that he thought the remake would also not work out.

The director, in the same interview, shared that Shahid's track record at the box office was a concern for him but he was very confident about him. “Shahid’s track record was a concern; none of his solo films had done ₹100 crore then, his highest was ₹65 crore. They used to say ₹55 crore, ₹65 crore is the kind of business Telugu movies do. ‘Why are you doing it with this guy? If it was Ranveer, the box office would be higher’. But I was always sure about Shahid, he’s a fantastic actor,” he said.

For the unversed, Sandeep’s next Hindi film ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will hit the big screen on December 1st. The movie was given ‘A’ certificate from CBFC.



Sandeep Ready Vanga himself took to his X account and shared an update on the certification of the film. The director, while sharing the update, revealed that the film has got an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. He wrote, “Censor rating for ANIMAL is A :-) 3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime :-) #AnimalTheFilm Releasing on Dec 1st @VangaPictures @TSeries”

