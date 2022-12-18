Prabhas says he will get married after Salman Khan; watch

In the latest promo video of the show 'Unstoppable', Prabhas is asked about his love life by host Nandamuri Balakrishna

Prabhas

Actor Prabhas will be seen making an appearance on the upcoming episode of the popular Telugu chat show, Unstoppable. Ever since the first promo of the episode was unveiled fans took to social media to trend the 'Baahubali' star expressing their excitement. The actor who is largely known to be reserved is seen at his candid best in the promo videos of the episode.

In the latest promo video of the show, Prabhas is asked about his love life by host Nandamuri Balakrishna. The video begins with Prabhas being cheered by the audience while he enters the stage. Nandamuri Balakrishna tells Prabhas, “You should address me as darling.” The actress agrees and laughs.

The host goes on to ask him about when he will get married. Prabhas responded, “After Salman Khan,” and leaves everyone in splits. The host further asks to about his massive female following and what he doe to charm them.

Sharing the show teaser, the post read, “Everything you wanted to know and everyway you like him to be... Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on #UnstoppableWithNBKS2”.

Also Read: Prabhas: Had to cut down on my remuneration for Radhe Shyam

Meanwhile, recently, Prabhas was rumoured to be dating his 'Adipurush' co-star Kriti Sanon. The dating rumours grew strong after Varun Dhawan teased Kriti with Prabhas on national television. However, Kriti soon dismissed the reports as rumours. "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless," she said in a post on Instagram.

