Many fans commented that Prabhas' look in The Raja Saab evokes a sense of his timeless charm while infusing a fresh and vibrant energy

Prabhas in The Raja Saab poster

The anticipation surrounding The Raja Saab, one of the most eagerly awaited Pan-India films, has reached a fever pitch with the release of a special advance birthday poster featuring its leading man, Prabhas, ahead of his birthday on October 23rd. The poster has sent fans into a frenzy, igniting celebrations across social media and lighting up the internet with excitement.

Prabhas’ advance birthday poster for The Raja Saab out

The eye-catching poster presents Prabhas in a stylish avatar, effortlessly radiating charisma against the backdrop of a majestic vintage palace bathed in warm, earthy hues. This unique blend of modern cool and nostalgic elegance has left fans in awe, with many commenting that Prabhas' look in The Raja Saab evokes a sense of his timeless charm while infusing a fresh and vibrant energy.

A ROYAL TREAT AWAITS on 23rd Oct 💥💥#Prabhas #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/wEu31XSGFW — The RajaSaab (@rajasaabmovie) October 21, 2024

After his portrayal of Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is set to showcase his versatility by stepping into a completely new genre with The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy. This thrilling departure from his typical roles has stirred a wave of excitement, with fans eager to see India’s biggest superstar explore uncharted genres. The glimpse, released earlier this year, took the internet by storm, trending at No. 1 on YouTube within 24 hours of its launch.

The team behind The Raja Saab is all set to treat Prabhas' fans to something special on his birthday, October 23rd, 2024. As the excitement continues to build for the highly anticipated film, this surprise promises to add even more joy to the celebrations.

When is The Raja Saab releasing?

Directed by Maruthi and featuring an electrifying score by Thaman S, The Raja Saab promises to be a cinematic treat. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—solidifying Prabhas’ pan-India appeal.

As fans eagerly await the superstar’s birthday, this advance poster has only intensified the excitement, setting the stage for a monumental celebration across the globe.