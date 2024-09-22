Prabhas to shoot films one at a time due to distinct looks

Sources say Prabhas, who is shooting The Raja Saab and has three movies lined up, can’t juggle them as he has distinct avatar in each film

It’s a hectic few months ahead for Prabhas, who will move from one cinematic world to another. Even as he joined the shoot of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad in August and has Fauji, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the pipeline, juggling them is not an option. Reason? We’ve heard the actor sports a distinct look in each movie.

Currently, the superstar is filming Maruthi’s directorial venture, The Raja Saab, which has him play a common man, who visits his ancestral property and unwittingly sets off a chain of events. A source reveals, “In the horror comedy, Prabhas sports a distinct hairstyle. Owing to this, he cannot shoot for another film simultaneously. He will wrap up the film by next month.”

Prabhas will then go back in time for director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji. Set against the backdrop of the Razakar movement, the film explores how the paramilitary volunteer force resisted the integration of Hyderabad State into India. The unit kicked off the shoot with Iman Esmail and Jaya Prada in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, last week. The source elaborates, “Prabhas will join the proceedings in October. Since he plays a Razakar soldier, he will have to bulk up. Considering it’s set in the late 1930s, his outfits and on-screen avatar will be starkly different from how he has been showcased in the last few offerings.” It will be a straight three-month schedule for the period action drama.

That brings us to 2025. Come February, Prabhas will grow out his hair and film Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Simultaneously, Sandeep Reddy Vanga will develop the script of Spirit, ahead of kicking off shoot in April 2025. “Like he had imagined Ranbir in two different looks in Animal [2023], the director has envisioned a distinct avatar for Prabhas’ cop character. They will have look tests after the script is ready.”