Mumbai: Businessman ends life by jumping from Bandra-Worli Sea Link

A 56-year-old businessman, Bhavesh Seth, died by suicide by jumping from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Wednesday afternoon. Deceased Seth took a lift from someone in a car and later stopped the car at Bandra-Worli Sea Link and left it. He then made a video call to his son and jumped into the sea from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

The deceased Bhavesh Seth was a resident of Ghatkopar who was in the ball-bearing business. Cops suspected that he received huge losses in business, due to which he ended his life. The cops also recovered a suicide note from inside the car in which Seth took the lift. Fishermen from the Koliwada area recovered the body of Seth from the sea and handed it over to the police.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:11 p.m. at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

A police officer said, "Victim Bhavesh Seth took a lift from an unknown car near the Sea Link at Bandra. He told the car driver that his car had broken down at the Sea Link. The car driver gave him a lift and dropped him on the Sea Link towards Worli. At around 3:11 PM, Seth made a video call to his son and informed him that he was committing suicide from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link."

Seth also left a suicide note in the car, stating he was committing suicide. After a video call to his son, Seth jumped into the sea and ended his life.

After local Koliwada residents saw Seth jumping from the Sea Link, they took their boat to rescue him. Fishermen Prem Soste, Babu Shivcharan, Monu Robbin, and Anwar Ali took the boat and entered the sea. It was high tide during the incident, but the fishermen managed to recover Seth's body from the sea.