Mumbai's East Indians are uniting the other Indigenous Communities in the city for common Cause, call for massive participation in Sunday's Bhumiputra Rally

The rally will be held on July 21. Pic/ File Pic

Mumbai Bhumiputra Rally 2024: Mumbai's Indigenous Communities to rally for rights and recognition

In a powerful display of unity, the indigenous communities of Mumbai, including the Agri, Koli, East Indian, Bhandari, Kunbi, and other Bhumiputra Samaj, are set to come together for the Mumbai Bhumiputra Rally 2024. The rally, under the banner "Aapla Gaav! Aapla Raaj" (Our Village! Our Rule!), will take place on Sunday, July 21.

The Mumbai East Indian community has been organizing these rallies each year under the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP), previously known as the East Indian Rally. However, starting this year, the community has rebranded the event as the Mumbai Bhumiputra Rally.

The upcoming Mumbai Bhumiputra Rally 2024 will see the city's indigenous communities, including the East Indians, Agri, Koli, Bhandari, Kunbi, and others, coming together to voice their collective demands and issues.

The rally will push for a special housing policy dedicated to indigenous people and the allocation of land for cultural Bhavans in each city within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It also calls for tailored development policies for local villages, the establishment of zones to promote native food and art, and official recognition of East Indian, Agri, and Koli dialects. The promotion of indigenous culture and traditions on all platforms, representation across authorities, restoration and recognition of heritage structures, and a special policy to provide benefits and privileges to the Agri, Koli, and East Indian communities as Bhumiputras are also key demands. Additionally, the rally seeks the immediate closure of the Uttan Dumping Ground due to its adverse effects on the health and environment of Uttan Village.

"We have appealed to community members to join us in raising our voices and advocating for the rights and recognition of Mumbai's indigenous communities. We strongly believe that together, we can make a significant impact," said Gleason Barretto of Mobai Gaothan Panchayat (MGP)

Barretto added: "Mumbai Bhumiputra Rally is being held to raise the issues faced by the Indigenous People of Mumbai - Koli, Aagri and East Indian Community. We demand the implementation of the Mumbai Bhumiputra Policy which will focus on Mumbai's Indigenous People rights."

Barretto and his core team members of MGP in 2022, drafted a Mumbai Bhumipurtra Policy, demanding rights for the indigenous people. As per Barretto, the community will be making significant changes in the policy and tweek it to include demands of the Agri and Koli samaj and other indigenous communities (Bhumiputra) of Mumbai.

Issues and demands of the communities

Housing Benefits: Advocacy for a special housing policy dedicated to indigenous people.

East Indian, Agri & Koli Bhavan: Allocation of land for a cultural Bhavan in each city within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Special Gaothan, Koliwada & Agarwada Development Policy: Development policies tailored to the needs of local villagers.

Food & Art Stalls: Establishment of special zones to promote native food and art.

Language Recognition: Official recognition and promotion of East Indian, Agri, and Koli dialects.

Culture & Tradition: Promotion of indigenous culture and traditions on all platforms.

Representation: Ensuring community members have representation across all authorities.

Heritage: Restoration and recognition of heritage structures that have stood for centuries.

Indigenous People Rights: Special drafted policy to provide benefits and privileges to the Agri, Koli, and East Indian communities as Bhumiputras.

Uttan Dumping Ground: Immediate closure of the dumping ground due to its adverse effects on the health and environment of Uttan Village.

Assembly Point: Bandra Gym main gate

Route: Via St. Andrews Church, Chimbai

End Point: Mot Mauli Devool (Mount Mary Basilica), Bandra