Monsoon food menu in Mumbai Mokai in Bandra unveils a new menu with delicious comfort food

Updated on: 15 July,2024 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The specially curated menu boasts an array of dishes that capture the essence of the monsoon, imagine indulging in dishes, bursting with fresh seasonal ingredients

The specially curated menu boasts an array of dishes that capture the essence of the monsoon, imagine indulging in dishes, bursting with fresh seasonal ingredients. Photo Courtesy: Mokai

Listen to this article
With Mumbai's monsoon here in full swing, everybody wants to enjoy some delicious comfort food. Diners can ditch the bland routine food as Mokai in Bandra has unveiled its monsoon menu for the season. 


Imagine indulging in dishes bursting with fresh, seasonal ingredients, each bite capturing the essence of a cozy monsoon day.


The specially curated menu boasts an array of dishes that capture the essence of the monsoon, imagine indulging in dishes, bursting with fresh seasonal ingredients. 


Start your monsoon mornings right with the Breakfast Sambal Egg Curry, which is a dish of fluffy eggs tossed in a spicy Indonesian-style sambal curry, creating a delightful contrast when served along with a flaky butter croissant. 

For a taste of Thailand, delve into their selection of Dim Sum, each bite-sized delight is served in a fragrant Tom Yum broth drizzled with kaffir lime oil, offering a choice between a vegetarian option of water chestnut and shiitake or the classic prawn and coriander. 

If you are looking for a playful appetiser, Mokai’s Wasabi Crispy Lollipops are a must-try, tender chicken lollipops tossed in a zesty wasabi and yuzu white sauce, offering a delightful balance of sweet and spicy. 

To complement these savoury delights, indulge in the Iced Pistachio Tiramisu Latte, featuring fresh mascarpone made with Sicilian pistachios, a double shot of espresso, and A-2 milk. 

For a rich and comforting beverage, diners can sip on the Espresso Hot Chocolate, made with 50% hot chocolate for the perfect blend of espresso and cocoa.

Where: Mokai, Bandra West 
When: 8am to 11pm 
Contact: 98200 62166

