Graffiti gems: Guide to unmissable street art in Bandra, Andheri and South Bombay

While Bandra’s Chapel Road is a treasure trove of cinematic characters, the initiatives of the 'St+art India project' at Sassoon Docks and the Marol Art Village in Andheri East showcase the transformative power of graffiti art in revamping neglected corners of the city

Street art gets its due in Mumbai. FIle/Pic

Mumbai's graffiti scene is emerging as a dynamic tool for expression. From celebrated film stars immortalised on the walls to thought-provoking social issues revolving around gender equality and climate activism – street art in Mumbai is becoming a medium to spark discourse on a myriad of themes.