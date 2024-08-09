Mumbai: Wanted businessman named in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy

Crime Branch reveals Arshad Khan's ties to the collapsed hoarding case, claims over Rs 1 crore received, and opposes anticipatory bail

The billboard fell on a petrol station in Ghatkopar East. File pic

The SIT of Mumbai Crime Branch, investigating the Ghatkopar hoarding case that killed 17 people and injured more than 80, has, for the first time, officially identified Arshad Khan, a businessman, known to former GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, as a wanted accused in the case. A lookout circular has been issued against him after he failed to respond to summons. According to the Crime Branch’s reply opposing Khan’s anticipatory bail application, he received over R1 crore from the company of prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde and has an active role in the case.

The SIT informed the court that they discovered a record of R84 lakh being transferred to 18 different accounts by Bhinde’s company, with the money subsequently withdrawn by Khan. The SIT is currently investigating to determine to whom Khan paid the money.

In its reply to the sessions court, the Crime Branch for the first time named Sumana Khalid’s company, Mahapara Lucknowi Garment, claiming that Arshad Khan is a director in the company, which is currently under investigation. “Ego Media was aware that permission from the BMC was required to place a hoarding at the site, but the wanted accused Khan conspired with Bhinde, falsely claiming that the land belonged to the Railways and that BMC permission was not needed. He then helped Bhinde secure the contract from the Railway Commissionerate,” the Crime Branch mentioned.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused, Arshad Khan, received over R1 crore during the period when the hoarding that collapsed, along with three other hoardings at the BPCL petrol pump, were installed between July 2021 and December 2023. A total of R84 lakh was transferred by Ego Media Private Limited and Gujju Adds to 18 different accounts. The statements of all beneficiaries have been recorded, with each claiming that they received cheques from the wanted accused Khan. After withdrawing the amount in cash, they handed it over to Khan. Officials have stated that the beneficiaries have no association with the company, a fact confirmed during the investigation.

The Crime Branch further stated that when Khan was questioned on June 14, he did not provide a satisfactory response. He was subsequently summoned to appear before the investigating officer on July 21 but failed to do so. Officials visited his residence and were informed by his wife that Khan was receiving treatment outside Mumbai. His phone was unreachable. The police have stated in their court reply that, there is a possibility he might flee the country, leading to the issuance of a lookout circular against him.