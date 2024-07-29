Special panel to investigate how the tragedy happened and if there was collusion and recommend new policies to be put in place in a month

The hoarding crash site in Ghatkopar. File pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mumbai: Top judge leads probe into Ghatkopar hoarding collapse x 00:00

The state government has appointed a special panel, led by a former chief justice of the Bombay High Court, to investigate the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. The committee’s mandate is to determine the sequence of events, identify the causes and issues, investigate any collusion among officials from various agencies, and submit recommendations to the government within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee, chaired by retired Chief Justice Dilip Bhosle, includes an additional commissioner-rank officer from the BMC, an ADG-rank officer from the Maharashtra Police, a senior engineer from IIT, an income tax officer and a chartered accountant. The state government’s order highlighted that the collapse of the hoarding has raised serious questions about the legality of such billboards on government land. According to the order, “The committee shall examine the sequence of events, causes and consequences, and assess the roles of the companies responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump, including their previous records, financial trails, and any evidence of collusion with officials of various agencies.”

The order further instructs, “Review the adequacy of the process for approving and installing hoardings on railway and police properties used for welfare purposes, and recommend revisions to the hoarding policy for all railway and police land to prevent future incidents. Review and provide suggestions for improving the policy for hoardings and petrol pumps on railway and police land.”

The government has also tasked the committee with recommending changes to policies and procedures to ensure the safety of hoardings and petrol pumps, and to prevent illegal installations or operations. “The committee shall examine the status of the land, including any changes to it, and review the process of allotting rights for petrol pumps and hoardings, including the financial terms,” the order states.

The Crime Branch recently filed a charge sheet against four individuals, including EGO Media director Bhavesh Bhinde, in the hoarding collapse case.