Mumbai: Spike in mobile phone and gold chain snatching incidents

Professional snatcher identified as Rishikesh Prakash Dalvi, alias Babu Kalya. Source photo

A surge in mobile phone and gold chain snatching cases has left the residents of Mumbai on edge, particularly in North Mumbai. In the past few days, multiple incidents have been reported, with three chain snatchings occurring just on Monday in Dahisar, Samta Nagar, and Dindoshi of Zone 12. Additionally, a similar incident was reported last week in Goregaon, Zone 11.

The Goregaon police, recognizing the gravity of the situation, have intensified their investigation efforts. Their swift action has led to the arrest of a professional snatcher identified as Rishikesh Prakash Dalvi, alias Babu Kalya, a 23-year-old resident of Ambedkar Chowk, Bhagat Singh Nagar 2, Bangur Nagar, and Goregaon West. Dalvi has more than nine previous records of snatching, theft, and burglary.

Under the guidance of DCP Anand Bhoite of Zone 11 and Senior Inspector Dilip Bhosle, API Sudarshan Patil, PSI Ram Vaishnav, and their detection team traced the accused by reviewing hundreds of CCTV camera footage and gathering information from prominent informants. Dalvi was apprehended yesterday and, upon being produced in court, was remanded in police custody, according to an officer from the Goregaon police station.

One notable incident occurred on June 20, when 31-year-old Vandana Sharma was heading home while talking on her phone. Dalvi allegedly approached her from behind and snatched her gold chain before fleeing. Sharma attempted to chase him but was unsuccessful, prompting her to file a complaint with the Goregaon police.

Based on her complaint, we registered the case and began the investigation. We traced and identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and finally caught him last night," Dalvi’s previous offences include snatching, theft, and burglary in Dahisar, Bangur Nagar, and Goregaon areas, the officer added.