Navi Mumbai Police bust fake call center in MP, arrest man in online share trading fraud

The Panvel police's cyber cell's Electronic Monitoring Cell (EMC) arrested a total of nine people in connection with the case.

Representative Image. File Photo

The Navi Mumbai Police in Maharashtra busted a fake call center being operated from Indore in Madhya Pradesh as part of their probe into an online share trading fraud case.

The police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the matter, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

With this, the police have so far arrested a total of nine people in connection with the case, he said.

Officials from the Panvel Police's cyber cell's Electronic Monitoring Cell (EMC) made the arrest, reported PTI.

Inspector Deepali Patil of the EMC cyber cell said, "The police had earlier busted a call center and arrested eight persons. This is the ninth person to be arrested."

A case of cheating was reportedly registered at the Kamothe Police Station.

"During the probe, the police identified the accused as Yash Umbrakar and arrested him from Madhya Pradesh. The fake call center being operated by him was busted," the official said, according to PTI.

Ten desktops, 10 CPUs, and two routers were reportedly seized during the operation.

"The arrested accused had formatted the computer and deleted all the data. The police are now trying to retrieve the data," the official added, as reported by the news agency.

Man booked for defrauding businessman of Rs 20 lakh

Earlier, police had registered a case against a man in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly defrauding a 69-year-old businessman for almost Rs 20 lakh in the supply of machines and rides for children in the game zone, an official said on Saturday, according to PTI.

The offense was committed between November 2022 and 2024, he said.

The official of the Naupada police station said the complaint was lodged by the businessman, Veerdhaval Ghag. The police reportedly registered the case on Thursday against the accused based on the complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), reported PTI.

"The complainant had placed an order for some machines worth Rs 22 lakh for the children's game zone. But as per the complaint, the material supplied by the accused was used and not new," he told PTI.

(with inputs from PTI)